Florida vs Kentucky prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10

Florida vs Kentucky How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 10

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, FL

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Florida (1-0), Kentucky (1-0)

Florida vs Kentucky Game Preview

Why Kentucky Will Win

That’s what Kentucky does.

It’s not going to be splashy like Tennessee, or brutishly dominant like Georgia, and it certainly doesn’t have the talent of the top SEC West teams. It doesn’t matter.

The Wildcats are going to keep things moving, they’ll generate the defensive stops needed, and they’re going to make teams play at their pace.

Don’t dismiss the 37-13 win over Miami University – the RedHawks have a dangerous offense and should be a factor in the MAC race.

The defense will make Anthony Richardson try to win through the air as the linebackers keep him from making plays on the move – the plays in the backfield were there against MU.

Meanwhile, the offense has a star pro prospect of its own in QB Will Levis coming off a 303-yard performance. He’ll keep pushing a Gator secondary that had issues with the Utah passing game late, but …

Why Florida Will Win

The Gators should get a break against the run.

Kentucky would normally come into this looking to grind away – and it might if specifically wasn’t showing anything against Miami last week – but star RB Chris Rodriguez is still out of the mix.

Kavosiey Smoke and the UK running game didn’t go anywhere against the RedHawks, the offensive line had issues keeping the backfield clean, and the O isn’t bringing any more power than Utah delivered in Gainesville.

Richardson had a lot to do with it, but that was an elite Utah run defense that just got hit for 283 yards and over seven yards per dash. The Billy Napier offense knows how to get its runners in space to do big things, the pressure will be on Kentucky to try controlling the tempo even more than it normally does, and …

What’s Going To Happen

It’s Florida vs Kentucky. You know how this works.

The Wildcats pulled off the win last year in Lexington. That was just the second win in the series since 1986, but it’s 2-2 over the last four years.

For all of the great things Richardson did in the win over Utah, and for all the amazing things the team did, it took a horrible, horrible decision by Ute QB Cameron Rising to get out alive.

The defense will come up with a late stop in this, only this time breaking up a Levis pass in the end zone to survive.

UK might be a football school now, but it has just one win in Gainesville since 1979. That’s not going to change.

Florida vs Kentucky Prediction, Line

Florida 27, Kentucky 23

Line: Florida -5, o/u: 52

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Florida vs Kentucky Must See Rating (out of 5): 4

