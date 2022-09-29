Florida State vs Wake Forest prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 5, Saturday, October 1

Florida State vs Wake Forest How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 1

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, FL

How To Watch: ABC

Record: Florida State (4-0), Wake Forest (3-1)

Florida State vs Wake Forest Game Preview

Why Wake Forest Will Win

Sam Hartman almost pulled it off.

Clemson is Clemson – it had the defense and it had the guys to pull off the 51-45 win last week over the Demon Deacons – but Hartman balled out with his third straight 300-yard game since returning from the blood clot issue and hit the Tigers for six touchdown passes and a slew of deep plays.

Florida State hasn’t seen anything like Hartman and the Wake Forest passing game.

Jayden Daniels was able to hit the midrange passes in LSU’s loss to the Noles, and he almost pulled off the win with a late rally. Louisville’s Malik Cunningham threw for 243 yards, and even Boston College’s dying offense was able to connect on a slew of short range throws.

Florida State has to get ready to crank up the offense, but …

Why Florida State Will Win

Can the Wake Forest defense hold up?

The pass rush is good, and the run defense hasn’t been too bad, but DJ Uiagalelei came up with a terrific passing day for Clemson. Now it’s Jordan Travis’s turn.

He might not be the flashiest of quarterbacks in a huge year for the position, but the veteran has been accurate, he’s coming up with the explosive downfield plays, and his team is 4-0 after he bombed away for over 300 yards in the 44-14 win over Boston College.

As good as Travis is, the FSU passing game isn’t going to be able to keep up yard for yard with what Hartman brings, but it’s the rushing attack that should take over.

What’s Going To Happen

The Seminoles lead the ACC in rushing, they’re great at controlling the ball and the tempo, and they’ll have the O on the field for over 35 minutes.

And the weather? After so much worry and concern about Hurricane Ian pummeling Tallahassee, it shifted away. It’s going to be in the mid-80s with minimal wind and little chance of rain.

The conditions will be perfect for a shootout. Florida State will come up with more from the running game to take over late in the thriller.

Florida State vs Wake Forest Prediction, Line

Florida State 45, Wake Forest 40

Line: Florida State -7, o/u: 64

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Florida State vs Wake Forest Must See Rating (out of 5): 4.5

