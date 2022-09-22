Florida State vs Boston College prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 4, Saturday, September 24

Florida State vs Boston College How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 24

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, FL

How To Watch: ACC Network

Record: Florida State (3-0), Boston College (1-2)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections

CFN Week 4 Expert Picks | Week 4 Schedule

NFL Expert Predictions | NFL Schedule, Picks

What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like

Top 10 Coach Hot Seat List: After Week 3

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Florida State vs Boston College Game Preview

Why Boston College Will Win

Can the Boston College pass rush be enough to bother the Seminole backfield?

The run defense hasn’t been all that bad over the last few weeks after getting run over by Rutgers, but it’s the pass rush that needs to get to the FSU quarterback – no matter who that is.

Tate Rodemaker is the likely starter, but Jordan Travis might give it a go on a gimpy leg after getting hurt against Louisville. Rodemaker ended up pulling out the win hitting 6-of-10 passes for 109 yards and two scores with a pick, but now the BC coaching staff had a week to prepare for him.

The FSU secondary has been solid so far, but it allowed over 200 yards in each of the last two weeks, and it’s about to get thrown on over and over again because …

– CFN Expert Picks, Week 4

Why Florida State Will Win

Boston College REALLY can’t run the ball.

It gave it a shot in the 38-17 win over Maine, but it was still a struggle. The passing game finally perked up against the FCSer, but it didn’t do enough in losses to Rutgers and Virginia Tech, and the ground game came up with just 33 yards on 54 carries in the two games.

Florida State has the punting game to give the struggling Eagle offense long field to work with, its own ground game has been solid enough to take over, and the O should dominate the time of possession battle if all goes according to plan.

– Week 4 Schedule, Predictions, Game Preview

What’s Going To Happen

Boston College hasn’t been playing well, but Florida State is starting to get a bit beaten up. However, the Noles will move the chains and the Eagles won’t.

It’ll take about a half to get going, and then the FSU running game will start to bust off a few big runs. New star Seminole pass rusher Jared Verse is hurting, but the pressure will still be there on Phil Jurkovec throughout the game to ever let the Eagle offense get comfortable.

It’ll be another ugly win for the Seminoles, but 4-0 looks beautiful no matter what.

– NFL Expert Picks, Week 3

Florida State vs Boston College Prediction, Line

Florida State 30, Boston College 17

Line: Florida State -17.5, o/u: 48.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Florida State vs Boston College Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

College coaches all over America this week are raising awareness and research dollars for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a progressive genetic disorder that takes the lives of young men. Fans can donate to Coach To Cure MD online or by texting the word CURE to 501501 to give $25.

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams