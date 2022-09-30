Florida International vs New Mexico State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 5, Saturday, October 1

Florida International vs New Mexico State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 1

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Aggie Memorial Stadium, Las Cruces, NM

How To Watch: Flo Sports

Record: Florida International (1-2), New Mexico State (1-4)

Florida International vs New Mexico State Game Preview

Why Florida International Will Win

Is there anything positive coming off a 73-0 loss to Western Kentucky?

The Panthers haven’t been bad overall in pass protection, and before last week they were getting just enough of a passing game to get going.

More than anything else, they’ve got to force takeaways to give the offense easy chances. They got two in each of the first two games and one against the Hilltoppers, and New Mexico State will have interception issues at times.

However …

Why New Mexico State Will Win

Florida International is having a nightmare of a time getting the offense working.

The scoring defense is the worst in the nation allowing over 50 points per game after the WKU debacle, and the O isn’t in place to keep up any sort of pace.

The running game isn’t tearing off big runs, and there isn’t any downfield passing attack. New Mexico State finally got the ground game going like head coach Jerry Kill would like, and the success from the 45-26 win over Hawaii should continue.

What’s Going To Happen

The Aggies might not get the 326 yards on the ground like they did against the Rainbow Warriors, but they should be able to roll without too much of a problem.

As long as the passing attack doesn’t give up a slew of picks, the program will have its first two game winning streak since late 2019.

Florida International vs New Mexico State Prediction, Line

New Mexico State 44, Florida International 20

Line: New Mexico State -14.5, o/u: 54

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Florida International vs New Mexico State Must See Rating (out of 5): 1.5

