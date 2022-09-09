Florida Atlantic vs SE Louisiana prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10

Florida Atlantic vs SE Louisiana How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 10

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, FL

How To Watch: ESPN3

Record: Florida Atlantic (1-1), SE Louisiana (0-1)

Florida Atlantic vs SE Louisiana Game Preview

Why SE Louisiana Will Win

The Lions are going to be a tough out.

They gave Louisiana a hard time in a 24-7 loss – the defense held up well – and the offense will continue to be strong on third downs.

The passing attack has the upside to be a problem for a Florida Atlantic defense that got shredded last week. The Owls allowed Ohio to throw for 345 yards and four scores with easy throw after easy throw moving the chains with ease.

As long as the Lions can hit the passes that are there and hold the ball for close to 33 minutes, they’ll be in this. However …

Why Florida Atlantic Will Win

N’Kosi Perry is on fire.

The Owl quarterback has been terrific over the first two games with 620 yards and six touchdowns and no picks, and he has rushed for a touchdown. When he gets into a groove, the offense moves with ease.

Yes, SE Louisiana played well against Louisiana, but it also was -2 in turnover margin and struggled to get the offense going. 260 yards of total offense won’t work in this.

What’s Going To Happen

Again, SE Louisiana will bring the fight and be difficult. The offense is far better than it showed last week, and the defense is good enough to keep the Owl running game under wraps.

Back at home, Florida Atlantic will get back in to the groove it lost on the plane right to Athens, Ohio. The defense won’t be great, but the offense will be in control in the second half.

Florida Atlantic vs SE Louisiana Prediction, Line

Florida Atlantic 34, SE Louisiana 21

Line: Florida Atlantic -11.5, o/u: 62.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Florida Atlantic vs SE Louisiana Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

