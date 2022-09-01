Florida Atlantic vs Ohio prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3

Florida Atlantic vs Ohio How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 3

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: Peden Stadium, Athens, OH

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Florida Atlantic (1-0), Ohio (0-0)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

CFN Preview 2021: All 131 Teams

CFN Predictions of Every Game

ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC

AAC | C-USA | Ind | MAC | M-West | Sun Belt

2022 Bowl Projections | Week 0 Rankings 1-131

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Florida Atlantic vs Ohio Game Preview

Why Florida Atlantic Will Win

The Owls were dominant in their opener against Charlotte.

The offense couldn’t be stopped in any way, the defense was a wall against the run, and it was the perfect was to kick things off. N’Kosi Perry hit 16-of-22 passes for 256 yards, Larry McCammon ran wild on his 14 carries, and the team was in total control.

Ohio has to prove it can hold up.

The Bobcat passing game struggled last season, the defense has to show it can get into the backfield on a regular basis, and …

– Week 1 CFN College Football Expert Picks

Why Ohio Will Win

The Ohio running game is going to be solid.

For all of the problems the Bobcats had last season, the running game was okay, the line should be a plus, and there’s too much talent across the board to be so mediocre.

Florida Atlantic was able to dominate the lines against Charlotte, but that’s not going to happen here.

The running game should also have a more difficult time with an Ohio linebacking corps that will be among the best in the MAC. Don’t expect close to 500 yards of total offense from the Owls this week.

– Week 1 Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews, Saturday

What’s Going To Happen

Can Florida Atlantic keep the Ohio offensive scoring woes going?

It was a strange 2021 for the Bobcats. The team wasn’t that bad, but scoring was a big, big issue. The team was 3-0 when it hit 30 points, and 0-9 when it it didn’t.

Ohio is 7-1 as a program in its last eight games when getting to 30, and 2-13 over the last three seasons when it doesn’t.

The Florida Atlantic defense – while not perfect – isn’t going to give up 30 points.

– All of the CFN Predictions

Florida Atlantic vs Ohio Prediction, Line

Florida Atlantic 26, Ohio 23

Line: Florida Atlantic -4, o/u: 49.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

– How every college coach does against the spread



Florida Atlantic vs Ohio Must See Rating: 3

5: Gangs of London Season 2

1: Mack & Rita

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules For All 131 Teams