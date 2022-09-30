Florida Atlantic vs North Texas prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 5, Saturday, October 1

Florida Atlantic vs North Texas How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 1

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Apogee Stadium, Denton, TX

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Florida Atlantic (2-3), North Texas (2-3)

Florida Atlantic vs North Texas Game Preview

Why Florida Atlantic Will Win

The offense is more than capable of keeping up the pace.

North Texas has been doing a great job with the passing game, and Florida Atlantic should be able to bring the balance to do what it must.

The Mean Green couldn’t handle the UNLV running game, it had problems with just about everyone else through the air – UNLV was hitting passes at ease, too – and now it’s up to QB N’Kosi Perry to find a groove early.

The offensive line is doing a good job of keeping defenses out of the backfield, the defenses forced five takeaways in the last two games, and …

Why North Texas Will Win

The Owls are struggling defensively.

They did a nice job in the close call 28-26 fight at Purdue, but that came after getting destroyed by UCF. Ohio was able to throw at will, the run defense has been spotty, and North Texas should be able to take advantage of it all.

Yes, Perry is playing well enough to keep up, but he hasn’t been consistent enough, and he’s not pushing the ball down the field like North Texas can.

Mean Green QB Austin Aune is averaging over eight yards per pass, he threw for 676 yards and five scores over the last two games, but …

What’s Going To Happen

Can North Texas overcome the turnovers that are coming?

Florida Atlantic should make this a shootout, but the pass defense that’s been struggling will give up over 300 yards, being at home will matter, and this will be a fun game with the Mean Green big plays taking over late.

Florida Atlantic vs North Texas Prediction, Line

North Texas 41, Florida Atlantic 37

Line: Florida Atlantic -3.5, o/u: 67

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Florida Atlantic vs North Texas Must See Rating (out of 5): 2.5

