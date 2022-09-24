FIU vs WKU prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 4, Saturday, September 24

FIU vs WKU How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 24

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium, Bowling Green, KY

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: FIU (1-1), WKU (2-1)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections

CFN Week 4 Expert Picks | Week 4 Schedule

NFL Expert Predictions | NFL Schedule, Picks

What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like

Top 10 Coach Hot Seat List: After Week 3

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

FIU vs WKU Game Preview

Why FIU Will Win

Can the Panthers start to get the offense moving consistently?

They’ve only played two games and had two weeks off since sputtering a 41-12 loss to Texas State. The running game isn’t going to do much, but can the passing attack push the Hilltopper secondary?

WKU couldn’t stop Indiana from coming through late in the wild 33-30 Hoosier win, and Hawaii – who isn’t throwing on anyone – threw for 266 yards. FIU has to be better on both sides of the ball on third downs, but push for 310 yards like it came up with against Bryant, and …

– CFN Expert Picks, Week 4

Why WKU Will Win

WKU isn’t Bryant.

No, the passing game isn’t working like last year’s version, but it’s averaging almost 300 yards every time out, FIU doesn’t have any running game to fall back on if the air attack isn’t working, and there’s no Panther downfield passing attack.

The Hilltoppers defense came up with six takeaways against Hawaii – five of them picks – and 11 on the year. They should be able to get to the FIU quarterbacks early on, and …

– 10 Best Predictions Against the Spread

What’s Going To Happen

The Hilltopper line should neutralize the FIU pass rush.

WKU QB Austin Reed will throw at least one pick, but he’ll also hit 70% of his passes as the team gets over the heartbreak in Bloomington with an easy win that should be over by halftime.

The Panthers won’t have enough offense to keep up, and the defense will have a hard time getting off the field.

– NFL Expert Picks, Week 3

FIU vs WKU Prediction, Line

WKU 48, FIU 13

Line: WKU -31, o/u: 65.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

FIU vs WKU Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

College coaches all over America this week are raising awareness and research dollars for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a progressive genetic disorder that takes the lives of young men. Fans can donate to Coach To Cure MD online or by texting the word CURE to 501501 to give $25.

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams