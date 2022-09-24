FIU vs WKU prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 4, Saturday, September 24
FIU vs WKU How To Watch
Date: Saturday, September 24
Game Time: 3:30 ET
Venue: Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium, Bowling Green, KY
How To Watch: CBS Sports Network
Record: FIU (1-1), WKU (2-1)
FIU vs WKU Game Preview
Why FIU Will Win
Can the Panthers start to get the offense moving consistently?
They’ve only played two games and had two weeks off since sputtering a 41-12 loss to Texas State. The running game isn’t going to do much, but can the passing attack push the Hilltopper secondary?
WKU couldn’t stop Indiana from coming through late in the wild 33-30 Hoosier win, and Hawaii – who isn’t throwing on anyone – threw for 266 yards. FIU has to be better on both sides of the ball on third downs, but push for 310 yards like it came up with against Bryant, and …
Why WKU Will Win
WKU isn’t Bryant.
No, the passing game isn’t working like last year’s version, but it’s averaging almost 300 yards every time out, FIU doesn’t have any running game to fall back on if the air attack isn’t working, and there’s no Panther downfield passing attack.
The Hilltoppers defense came up with six takeaways against Hawaii – five of them picks – and 11 on the year. They should be able to get to the FIU quarterbacks early on, and …
What’s Going To Happen
The Hilltopper line should neutralize the FIU pass rush.
WKU QB Austin Reed will throw at least one pick, but he’ll also hit 70% of his passes as the team gets over the heartbreak in Bloomington with an easy win that should be over by halftime.
The Panthers won’t have enough offense to keep up, and the defense will have a hard time getting off the field.
FIU vs WKU Prediction, Line
WKU 48, FIU 13
Line: WKU -31, o/u: 65.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 2
FIU vs WKU Must See Rating (out of 5): 2
College coaches all over America this week are raising awareness and research dollars for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a progressive genetic disorder that takes the lives of young men. Fans can donate to Coach To Cure MD online or by texting the word CURE to 501501 to give $25.
