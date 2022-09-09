FIU vs Texas State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10

FIU vs Texas State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 10

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Bobcat Stadium, San Marcos, TX

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: FIU (0-1), Texas State (0-1)

FIU vs Texas State Game Preview

Why FIU Will Win

Was that the spark the program needed?

It took an overtime to get by Bryant in a 38-37 thriller, but in the first game under new head coach Mike MacIntyre the offense found a passing game with Grayson James hitting four touchdown throws and the two point conversion for the win.

Nevada is almost totally starting over and doesn’t have a passing game, but it was able to roll up 38 points on Texas State in a 24-point win thanks to a defense that lived behind the line and held the ground game to -12 yards.

Bobcat QB Layne Hatcher didn’t have any room to move, but …

Why Texas Will Win

Texas State has way too much offense.

It didn’t show it against the Wolf Pack, but the passing game will work fast, it should be able to hit at least the 349 yards that Bryant came up with, and there will be a running game this week.

FIU is improved, but it’s going to be a long, long road back to respectability. Texas State will be far better and far sharper overall than it was last week in Reno.

What’s Going To Happen

Texas State will get up fast, and the FIU offense that rallied back with 24 fourth quarter points last week won’t get the same production this time around.

The Bobcats aren’t going to turn it over four times and get hit with ten flags like they did last week.

FIU vs Texas State Prediction, Line

Texas State 41, FIU 20

Line: Texas State -13.5, o/u: 63.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

FIU vs Texas State Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

