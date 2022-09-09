Eastern Michigan vs Louisiana prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10

Eastern Michigan vs Louisiana How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 10

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Cajun Field, Lafayette, LA

How To Watch: NFL Network

Record: Eastern Michigan (1-0), Louisiana (1-0)

Eastern Michigan vs Louisiana Game Preview

Why Eastern Michigan Will Win

SE Louisiana is a good FCS team, but that wasn’t the same Louisiana offense of past years in the 24-7 win.

The running game couldn’t bust out anything big, it was a grind over the last three quarters after a solid first half, and a punt return ended up being the big difference.

Eastern Michigan struggled a bit against Eastern Kentucky in the 42-4 win, but it got the scoring going, Taylor Powell and the passing game should be able to keep the chains moving, and …

Why Louisiana Will Win

The Eastern Michigan defense had a rough day.

Eastern Kentucky averaged five yards per carry and and the passing attack hit the EMU secondary hard. Louisiana might not have been great in the opener, but the defense was fine, and the offense has the ability to turn it around fast.

It’s not like the Ragin’ Cajuns did anything crazy to open it up.

The rotation of running backs should grind it out a bit, and the quarterbacks will spread it around well. It might not always be pretty, but …

What’s Going To Happen

The second game of the Michael Desormeaux era at Louisiana will work fine.

Eastern Michigan is feisty and should bring the offensive balance to keep this interesting, but UL offensive balance will be enough to control the tempo and keep things moving.

It’s Eastern Michigan, though. It’ll make it a fight.

Eastern Michigan vs Louisiana Prediction, Line

Louisiana 30, Eastern Michigan 23

Line: Louisiana -11.5, o/u: 56.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Eastern Michigan vs Louisiana Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

