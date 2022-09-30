East Carolina vs USF prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 5, Saturday, October 1

East Carolina vs USF How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 1

Game Time: 2:30 ET

Venue: FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, FL

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: East Carolina (2-2), USF (1-3)

East Carolina vs USF Game Preview

Why East Carolina Will Win

The Pirates are getting this on a neutral site. Not that the home field advantage for USF at Raymond James Stadium is a killer, but thanks to Ian this was moved to Boca Raton and Florida Atlantic’s stadium.

The Pirates bonked in a strange loss to a bad Navy team, but they’re balanced, they’re great at keeping things moving on third downs, and they’re strong at controlling the clock.

As long as they can methodically keep things moving and not let the Bulls get into a passing groove, they should be okay. But …

Why USF Will Win

Turnovers appear to be a big deal to the East Carolina game plan.

The Pirates turned it over twice against NC State and Navy and lost both games. They didn’t give the ball away in the wins over Old Dominion.

Obviously it’s hardly that simple, but the USF defense has been solid lately at forcing takeaways, the pass defense hasn’t been all that bad, and the ground game has been strong enough to give the Pirates problems.

What’s Going To Happen

Can USF limit the mistakes? The six giveaways on the road to Florida and Louisville ended up being a big deal in different ways. On the plus side, East Carolina doesn’t force a slew of takeaways.

This is a funky game that’s going to have a funky feel, but East Carolina should get past it all with the ground attack taking over in the second half.

East Carolina vs USF Prediction, Line

East Carolina 30, USF 20

Line: East Carolina -8.5, o/u: 57.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

East Carolina vs USF Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

