East Carolina vs Campbell prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17
East Carolina vs Campbell How To Watch
Date: Saturday, September 17
Game Time: 6:00 ET
Venue: Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, Greenville, NC
How To Watch: ESPN+
Record: East Carolina (1-1), Campbell (1-1)
East Carolina vs Campbell Game Preview
Why Campbell Will Win
The Fighting Camels have enough of a defense to at least be plucky.
They struggled last week in the 37-21 loss to William & Mary, but it stuffed Citadel, it’s generating a decent pass rush, and it’s been okay at taking the ball away.
East Carolina isn’t getting behind the line enough, the offensive line hasn’t been anything great, and …
Why East Carolina Will Win
The Pirates should be able to come up with a good enough balance to push through without a problem.
Campbell doesn’t control the tempo very well even with a decent ground game. The problem is the East Carolina defensive front – it’s doing a solid job against the run so far.
The pass defense has been excellent so far – that’s what happens when you play Citadel – but East Carolina has a nice rotation of backs with Keaton Mitchell ripping off yards in chunks.
What’s Going To Happen
Campbell will move the chains a bit and come up with a few scores, but East Carolina will be balanced and crisp after the first quarter.
The Pirates, though, haven’t had an easy time with FCS teams over the last few years – the blowout over Western Carolina in 2016 was the last layup. The team will wind down late, but there won’t be a whole lot of drama.
It’ll never seem like the Camels have the ball.
East Carolina vs Campbell Prediction, Line
East Carolina 41, Campbell 10
Line: East Carolina -30, o/u: 54.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5
East Carolina vs Campbell Must See Rating (out of 5): 1.5
