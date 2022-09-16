East Carolina vs Campbell prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17

East Carolina vs Campbell How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 17

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, Greenville, NC

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: East Carolina (1-1), Campbell (1-1)

East Carolina vs Campbell Game Preview

Why Campbell Will Win

The Fighting Camels have enough of a defense to at least be plucky.

They struggled last week in the 37-21 loss to William & Mary, but it stuffed Citadel, it’s generating a decent pass rush, and it’s been okay at taking the ball away.

East Carolina isn’t getting behind the line enough, the offensive line hasn’t been anything great, and …

Why East Carolina Will Win

The Pirates should be able to come up with a good enough balance to push through without a problem.

Campbell doesn’t control the tempo very well even with a decent ground game. The problem is the East Carolina defensive front – it’s doing a solid job against the run so far.

The pass defense has been excellent so far – that’s what happens when you play Citadel – but East Carolina has a nice rotation of backs with Keaton Mitchell ripping off yards in chunks.

What’s Going To Happen

Campbell will move the chains a bit and come up with a few scores, but East Carolina will be balanced and crisp after the first quarter.

The Pirates, though, haven’t had an easy time with FCS teams over the last few years – the blowout over Western Carolina in 2016 was the last layup. The team will wind down late, but there won’t be a whole lot of drama.

It’ll never seem like the Camels have the ball.

East Carolina vs Campbell Prediction, Line

East Carolina 41, Campbell 10

Line: East Carolina -30, o/u: 54.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

East Carolina vs Campbell Must See Rating (out of 5): 1.5

