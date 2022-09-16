Duke vs North Carolina A&T Prediction, Game Preview Lines TV

Duke vs North Carolina A&T prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17

Duke vs North Carolina A&T How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 17

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: Wallace Wade Stadium, Durham, NC

How To Watch: ACC Network/ESPN+

Record: Duke (2-0), North Carolina A&T (0-2)

Duke vs North Carolina A&T Game Preview

Why North Carolina A&T Will Win

The Aggies are playing some defense.

It’s been a rough run so far offensively in the 0-2 start, but the defense isn’t getting gouged, it’s doing a nice job against the run, and there’s enough offensive talent there to start doing more.

Duke is having a hard time on third downs, the pass defense was ripped up by Northwestern last week, and there isn’t enough of a pass rush to make a difference.

North Carolina A&T has to slow things down, keep converting the third down tries, and …

Why Duke Will Win

The Aggies are having a hard time scoring.

They were outscored by NC Central and North Dakota State by a combined score of 71-16 with just one touchdown and no points so far in the second half.

Duke hasn’t been perfect over the first two games, but new head coach Mike Elko’s offense is working. Veteran QB Riley Leonard is hitting his downfield throws, the combination of running backs is balancing out the attack, and the defense is making up for its problems with takeaways.

The team survived Northwestern with a late fumble recovery. The defense has forced three turnovers in each of the first two games, North Carolina A&T’s D has yet to come up with one, and it hasn’t yet shown any hope of keeping up any pace.

What’s Going To Happen

Duke will get out to a 3-0 start before going to Kansas for a suddenly tough-looking game, but the schedule isn’t all that bad for a while. This is where the offense has to work on getting better on third downs, the pass defense should get a week off, and the backups will get plenty of work.

North Carolina A&T lost last year’s meeting 45-17. It’s going to be tough to keep it that interesting.

Duke vs North Carolina A&T Prediction, Line

Duke 41, North Carolina A&T 13

Line: Duke -27.5, o/u: 53.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Duke vs North Carolina A&T Must See Rating (out of 5): 1.5

