Denver Broncos vs Seattle Seahawks prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Sunday, September 11

Denver Broncos vs Seattle Seahawks How To Watch

Date: Monday, September 12

Game Time: 8:15 ET

Venue: Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Denver Broncos (0-0), Seattle Seahawks (0-0)

Denver Broncos vs Seattle Seahawks Game Preview

Why Denver Broncos Will Win

Just about every NFL team has a decent starting quarterback.

Atlanta has Marcus Mariota, but it has Desmond Ridder to groom. Cleveland is in bad shape, but Deshaun Watson will eventually be the man. Seattle really is going into the season with Geno Smith as the starter.

All the hype this offseason was over the revamped offense with Russell Wilson taking over, but it’s the defense that should rise up and shine, especially in the secondary.

The Denver pass rush might be a question mark, but it shouldn’t be an issue.

Why Seattle Seahawks Will Win

Can the receiving corps help out Geno?

The Seahawks have the type of team that should push for a top five overall pick – and it’s a quarterback rich draft – but they already have the targets who can help out a horrible QB situation.

There’s a good rotation of backs to work with, DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett are terrific, and as long as the defense can keep this somewhat close, the offense might get that one drive – and the energy from the 12th man – needed late.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s Russell Wilson going back to Seattle. He’s going to go off early, the Seattle defense won’t be able to do enough to keep the game in check, and the mistakes are going to come from Smith and the struggling offense in the second half.

It won’t be a total wipeout, but the Broncos will take full control in the third quarter.

Denver Broncos vs Seattle Seahawks Prediction, Line

Denver 26, Seattle 16

Line: Denver -6, o/u: 43

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Denver Broncos vs Seattle Seahawks Must See Rating: 2

5: US Open Week 2

1: Samaritan

