Colorado vs Minnesota prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17

Colorado vs Minnesota How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 17

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Colorado (0-2), Minnesota (2-0)

Colorado vs Minnesota Game Preview

Why Colorado Will Win

So what’s working for Colorado at the moment?

Let’s just say it’s been a rocky 0-2 start to the season – losing to TCU and Air Force by a combined score of 79-23 – but the offensive line hasn’t been totally miserable when it comes to keeping the backfield clean, the three takeaways against Air Force were a start, and penalties haven’t been an issue.

More than anything else, the Buffaloes need Minnesota to show up with one of the flaky performances it has once in a while under PJ Fleck.

Last year the Gophers pitched an almost perfect game a 30-0 win over Colorado, and followed it up with a 14-10 clunker of a loss to Bowling Green.

There were plenty of struggles to start out 2019, the 2018 team had a hard time against Fresno State, and the 2017 squad had a hard time getting going against Buffalo.

The pressure is off Colorado. No one is expecting anything, Minnesota is suppose to win in a rout, and …

Why Minnesota Will Win

If the Minnesota running game works like it’s supposed to, forget it.

Air Force is an outlier with its style – it ran for 435 yards and five touchdowns last week – but TCU gashed the Colorado defensive front in massive chunks, averaging over nine yards per carry.

Obliterating New Mexico State and Western Illinois isn’t anything to get chirpy about, but again, under Fleck those games aren’t always the layups they’re supposed to be.

However, the passing game has been fantastic, the ground game has pounded its way to over 600 yards and 12 scores in the two games, and it should all work against a Buffalo defense that has yet to show a thing.

That, and …

What’s Going To Happen

The Colorado offense isn’t having a whole lot of fun, either.

Karl Dorrell is a good football coach and there are too many decent players for the team to be this awful. It’ll come up with a few early scores to make it look like something is about to turn, and then Minnesota will go on a pounding scoring march. And then another, and then another.

There’s no getting cute here. The Gophers will win on brute force.

Colorado vs Minnesota Prediction, Line

Minnesota 37, Colorado 13

Line: Minnesota -27.5, o/u: 46.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Colorado vs Minnesota Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

