Colorado vs Air Force prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10

Colorado vs Air Force How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 10

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Falcon Stadium, Fort Collins, CO

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Colorado (0-1), Air Force (1-0)

Colorado vs Air Force Game Preview

Why Colorado Will Win

Okay, Colorado, very funny.

It was a disappointing opener against TCU, losing 38-13 with an offense that couldn’t keep things moving, couldn’t find a running game, and couldn’t get a push in the second half when the team was in the game.

However, it was the opener.

The team has decent parts, the attack has the ability to control the pace the the clock for long stretches, the defense has the secondary to hold up, and the front line has the upside to be much, much better than it showed against the Horned Frogs.

However …

Why Air Force Will Win

Air Force isn’t the team you want to face when things aren’t going well.

Colorado wasn’t quite a mess against TCU, but it was far from crisp. The O couldn’t find anything that consistently worked, but the real problem was a run defense that gave up yards in massive chunks.

TCU averaged over nine yards per carry as it ripped off big run after big run.

Welcome to Air Force.

This is a veteran team that got 100-yard running games out of veteran back Brad Roberts and QB Haaziq Daniels – and the team cranked up 582 yards on the ground – in the 48-17 win over Northern Iowa, all while holding the ball for over 35 minutes.

Colorado will adjust, it has Pac-12 talent up front, and it doesn’t matter if the Air Force timing is down like it was over the first three quarters against UNI.

What’s Going To Happen

Colorado will be better.

Air Force is good, it’s going to be jacked to have this at home, and the running game will work, but the Buffaloes will adjust offensively from last week and spread things out a little more to be far more competitive.

And then Air Force will go on a 14-play, 84-yard scoring drive that eats up nine minutes.

Colorado vs Air Force Prediction, Line

Air Force 27, Colorado 23

Line: Air Force -17.5, o/u: 48.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

Colorado vs Air Force Must See Rating (out of 5): 2.5

