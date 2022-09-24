Colorado State vs Sacramento State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 4, Saturday, September 24
Colorado State vs Sacramento State How To Watch
Date: Saturday, September 24
Game Time: 4:00 ET
Venue: Canvas Stadium, Fort Collins, CO
How To Watch: Mountain West Network
Record: Colorado State (0-3), Sacramento State (2-0)
Colorado State vs Sacramento State Game Preview
Why Sacramento State Will Win
It’s a dangerous Hornet team that’s been getting off to a hot start, going up 59-17 combined at halftime over the first two games.
There aren’t any mistakes – just one turnover so far and penalties aren’t an issue – and the offense can run, run, and run some more.
Cameron Skattebo is averaging 12.5 yards per pop, and former Middle Tennessee starting QB Asher O’Hara has been a solid option when he gets his chances.
On the flip side, Colorado State has the nation’s worst rushing attack, the offensive line is getting destroyed, and the third downs aren’t there.
Why Colorado State Will Win
So is anything going right in this ugly 0-3 start?
Head coach Jay Norvell brought in the passing offense from Nevada, and it’s working a little bit.
The home loss to Middle Tennessee was galling – the Rams couldn’t stop screwing up – but losing at Michigan and Washington State was forgivable for the overmatched team.
The run D held up just fine against the Blue Raiders and it should be able to hang with the Hornets, but …
What’s Going To Happen
Can Colorado State stop with all of the mistakes?
Eight turnovers in the last three games and 18 penalties in the last two – the team has to be much, much sharper.
It’s going to be a brawl – Sacramento State is good – but Colorado State’s passing game should finally start to click a bit, and the running game will hit 100 yards for the first time all year.
Colorado State vs Sacramento State Prediction, Line
Colorado State 30, Sacramento State 27
Line: Sacramento State -4, o/u: 58
ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5
Colorado State vs Sacramento State Must See Rating (out of 5):3
