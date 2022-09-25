College Football Rankings USA TODAY Coaches Top 25 Poll Week 4

Where are all the top teams in the Week 4 USA TODAY Coaches Poll Top 25 college football rankings? Which teams just missed out and are also receiving votes?

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in the previous rankings

Coaches Poll Also Receiving Votes: Cincinnati 63; Kansas 59; Florida 49; Texas Tech 36; Kansas State 30; Texas 25; TCU 20; Michigan State 13; James Madison 11; Mississippi State 10; Air Force 8; Oregon State 7; UCLA 6; Washington State 4; LSU 4; Notre Dame 3; Iowa State 3; Maryland 2; Coastal Carolina 1

25 Syracuse Orange 4-0 (NR)

24 Pitt Panthers 3-1 (NR)

23 Minnesota Golden Gophers 4-0 238 (NR)

22 Florida State Seminoles 4-0 252 (NR)

21 Wake Forest Demon Deacons 3-0 352 (16)

20 BYU Cougars 3-1 359 (23)

19 Arkansas Razorbacks 3-1 509 (10)

18 Washington Huskies 4-0 539 (24)

17 Texas A&M Aggies 3-1 574 (20)

16 Oklahoma Sooners 3-1 601 (6)

15 Oregon Ducks 3-1 622 (18)

14 Baylor Bears 3-1 638 (17)

13 Utah Utes 3-1 822 (14)

12 Penn State Nittany Lions 4-0 824 (15)

11 Ole Miss Rebels 4-0 864 (13)

10 NC State Wolfpack 4-0 1015 (11)

9 Tennessee Volunteers 4-0 1077 (12)

8 Kentucky Wildcats 4-0 1136 (9)

7 Oklahoma State Cowboys 3-0 1176 (8)

6 USC Trojans 4-0 1226 (7)

5 Clemson Tigers 4-0 1339 (5)

4 Michigan Wolverines 4-0 1379 (4)

3 Ohio State Buckeyes 4-0 1486 4 1st place votes (3)

2 Alabama Crimson Tide 4-0 1558 26 1st place votes (2)

1 Georgia Bulldogs 4-0 1563, 34 1st place votes (1)

