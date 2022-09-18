College Football Rankings Coaches Poll Top 25 Prediction: Week 3

What will the 2022 USA TODAY Coaches Poll potentially look like after Week 3? It’s our predicted best guess on the college football rankings.

This is NOT the actual 2022 Week 3 USA TODAY Coaches Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be.

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Top 25 Rankings Prediction: Week 3

25 Miami Hurricanes 2-1 (13)

24 Florida Gators 2-1 (21)

23 Baylor Bears 2-1 (19)

22 BYU Cougars 2-1 (14)

21 Oregon Ducks 2-1 (24)

19 Texas Longhorns 2-1 (20)

18 Michigan State Spartans 2-1 (9)

17 Penn State Nittany Lions 3-0 (23)

16 Washington Huskies 3-0 (NR)

15 Wake Forest Demon Deacons 3-0 (18)

14 Ole Miss Rebels 3-0 (17)

13 Tennessee Volunteers 3-0 (16)

12 Utah Utes 2-1 (15)

11 NC State Wolfpack 3-0 (12)

10 Arkansas Razorbacks 3-0 (11)

9 Kentucky Wildcats 3-0 (10)

8 USC Trojans 3-0 (8)

7 Oklahoma State Cowboys 3-0 (7)

6 Oklahoma Sooners 3-0 (6)

5 Michigan Wolverines 3-0 (5)

4 Clemson Tigers 3-0 (4)

3 Ohio State Buckeyes 3-0 (3)

2 Georgia Bulldogs 3-0 (2)

1 Alabama Crimson Tide 3-0 (1)

