College Football Rankings: 1 To 131 After Week 0

College Football News 2022 college football rankings after Week 0 for all 131 teams with results and who’s up next week.

Last year it was Illinois upsetting Nebraska in Week 0 that generated a buzz, and this season it kicked off with Northwestern taking down Scott Frost’s team. Vanderbilt looked great, Illinois got rolling, and others were very, very shaky. But that’s what Week 0 is for – it’s to work the kinks out, unless you played a big game over in Ireland.

Here are the CFN college football rankings after a fun opening to the season.

131 UMass (0-0)

CFN Preseason Ranking: 130

Week 0: OPEN DATE

Week 1: at Tulane

130 Akron (0-0)

CFN Preseason Ranking: 128

Week 0: OPEN DATE

Week 1: Saint Francis

129 FIU (0-0)

CFN Preseason Ranking: 127

Week 0: OPEN DATE

Week 1: Bryant

128 ULM (0-0)

CFN Preseason Ranking: 126

Week 0: OPEN DATE

Week 1: at Texas

127 New Mexico State (0-1)

CFN Preseason Ranking: 129

Week 0: Nevada 23, New Mexico State 12

Week 1: at Minnesota

126 UConn (0-1)

CFN Preseason Ranking: 131

Week 0: Utah State 31, UConn 20

Week 1: at Central Connecticut State

125 Ball State (0-0)

CFN Preseason Ranking: 125

Week 0: OPEN DATE

Week 1: at Tennessee

124 Bowling Green (0-0)

CFN Preseason Ranking: 124

Week 0: OPEN DATE

Week 1: at UCLA

123 Buffalo (0-0)

CFN Preseason Ranking: 123

Week 0: OPEN DATE

Week 1: at Maryland

122 New Mexico (0-0)

CFN Preseason Ranking: 122

Week 0: OPEN DATE

Week 1: Maine

121 Arkansas State (0-0)

CFN Preseason Ranking: 121

Week 0: OPEN DATE

Week 1: Grambling State

120 Rice (0-0)

CFN Preseason Ranking: 120

Week 0: OPEN DATE

Week 1: at USC

119 Charlotte (0-1)

CFN Preseason Ranking: 119

Week 0: Florida Atlantic 43, Charlotte 13

Week 1: William & Mary (Sept 2)

118 Texas State (0-0)

CFN Preseason Ranking: 118

Week 0: OPEN DATE

Week 1: at Nevada

117 Georgia Southern (0-0)

CFN Preseason Ranking: 117

Week 0: OPEN DATE

Week 1: Morgan State

116 UTEP (0-1)

CFN Preseason Ranking: 104

Week 0: North Texas 31, UTEP 13

Week 1: North Texas

115 Ohio (0-0)

CFN Preseason Ranking: 116

Week 0: OPEN DATE

Week 1: Florida Atlantic

114 Eastern Michigan (0-0)

CFN Preseason Ranking: 115

Week 0: OPEN DATE

Week 1: Eastern Kentucky

113 Kent State (0-0)

CFN Preseason Ranking: 114

Week 0: OPEN DATE

Week 1: at Washington

112 James Madison (0-0)

CFN Preseason Ranking: 113

Week 0: OPEN DATE

Week 1: Middle Tennessee

111 South Alabama (0-0)

CFN Preseason Ranking: 111

Week 0: OPEN DATE

Week 1: Nicholls State

110 Old Dominion (0-0)

CFN Preseason Ranking: 110

Week 0: OPEN DATE

Week 1: at Virginia Tech

109 Hawaii (0-1)

CFN Preseason Ranking: 107

Week 0: Vanderbilt 63, Hawaii 10

Week 1: WKU

108 Southern Miss (0-0)

CFN Preseason Ranking: 108

Week 0: OPEN DATE

Week 1: Liberty

107 Middle Tennessee (0-0)

CFN Preseason Ranking: 105

Week 0: OPEN DATE

Week 1: at James Madison

106 UNLV (1-0)

CFN Preseason Ranking: 112

Week 0: UNLV 52, Idaho State 21

Week 1: OPEN DATE

105 Central Michigan (0-0)

CFN Preseason Ranking: 109

Week 0: OPEN DATE

Week 1: at Oklahoma State

104 Miami University (0-0)

CFN Preseason Ranking: 102

Week 0: OPEN DATE

Week 1: at Kentucky

103 Northern Illinois (0-0)

CFN Preseason Ranking: 101

Week 0: OPEN DATE

Week 1: Eastern Illinois

102 Nevada (1-0)

CFN Preseason Ranking: 100

Week 0: Nevada 23, New Mexico State 12

Week 1: Texas State

101 Louisiana Tech (0-0)

CFN Preseason Ranking: 99

Week 0: OPEN DATE

Week 1: at Missouri

