College Football Rankings: 1 To 131 After Week 4

College Football News 2022 college football rankings after Week 4 for all 131 teams with results and who’s up next week.

It’s our motto with the college football rankings that we try to never stray from: respect the results.

That’s a problem now.

Really, Tulane should be ranked ahead of Kansas State, who should be ranked ahead of Oklahoma, but Tulane just lost to Southern Miss, who lost to …

It doesn’t work.

Just trust us when we say we get it. There are a lot of insane inconsistencies and wild moves, especially for some teams that were great this weekend and should’ve moved up.

All of the bizarre upsets and twists in a fun start to the college football season changed up everything.

For example, do we think Texas A&M and Oklahoma would beat James Madison? Almost certainly. Would we pick the Aggies and Sooners over the Dukes? Yeah.

Is James Madison unbeaten after beating the Appalachian State team that beat Texas A&M a few weeks ago in College Station? Yeah. Did it destroy the Middle Tennessee team that just trucked Miami? Yeah.

To get this ultra-pretentious ramble there faster, it’s simple. Some – not all – of the unbeatens get a ton of respect in the Week 4 college football rankings.

This will all get cleared up over the next few weeks as more results come in, so PLEASE don’t get into too much of a twist if your team was impressive on Saturday but dropped; that meant other parts of the overall puzzle changed.

With all of that in mind, here are the wacky and wild Week 4 college football rankings.

CFN 2022 Rankings: After Week 4

131 FIU (1-2)

Last Week Ranking: 131

Week 4: WKU 73, FIU 0

Week 5: at New Mexico State

130 Hawaii (1-4)

Last Week Ranking: 119

Week 4: New Mexico State 45, Hawaii 26

Week 5: OPEN DATE

129 UConn (1-4)

Last Week Ranking: 128

Week 4: NC State 41, UConn 10

Week 5: Fresno State

128 Colorado State (0-4)

Last Week Ranking: 118

Week 4: Sacramento State 41, Colorado State 10

Week 5: OPEN DATE

127 Akron (1-2)

Last Week Ranking: 130

Week 4: Liberty 21, Akron 12

Week 5: Bowling Green

126 UMass (1-3)

Last Week Ranking: 122

Week 4: Temple 28, UMass 0

Week 5: at Eastern Michigan

125 New Mexico State (1-4)

Last Week Ranking: 127

Week 4: New Mexico State 45, Hawaii 26

Week 5: FIU

124 Charlotte (1-4)

Last Week Ranking: 123

Week 4: South Carolina 56, Charlotte 20

Week 5: UTEP

123 Georgia State (0-4)

Last Week Ranking: 124

Week 4: Coastal Carolina 41, Georgia State 24

Week 5: at Army

122 Colorado (0-4)

Last Week Ranking: 105

Week 4: UCLA 45, Colorado 17

Week 5: at Arizona

121 Arizona State (1-3)

Last Week Ranking: 94

Week 4: Utah 34, Arizona State 13

Week 5: at USC

120 Eastern Michigan (2-2)

Last Week Ranking: 93

Week 4: Buffalo 50, Eastern Michigan 31

Week 5: UMass

119 Buffalo (1-3)

Last Week Ranking: 129

Week 4: Buffalo 50, Eastern Michigan 31

Week 5: Miami University

118 Louisiana (2-2)

Last Week Ranking: 92

Week 4: ULM 21, Louisiana 17

Week 5: South Alabama

117 Florida Atlantic (2-3)

Last Week Ranking: 116

Week 4: Purdue 28, Florida Atlantic 26

Week 5: at North Texas

116 ULM (2-2)

Last Week Ranking: 125

Week 4: ULM 21, Louisiana 17

Week 5: at Arkansas State

115 UTEP (1-4)

Last Week Ranking: 126

Week 4: UTEP 27, Boise State 10

Week 5: at Charlotte

114 Texas State (2-2)

Last Week Ranking: 120

Week 4: Texas State 34, Houston Christian 0

Week 5: at James Madison

113 New Mexico (2-2)

Last Week Ranking: 117

Week 4: LSU 38, New Mexico 0

Week 5: OPEN DATE

112 Utah State (1-3)

Last Week Ranking: 115

Week 4: UNLV 34, Utah State 24

Week 5: at BYU

111 Kent State (1-3)

Last Week Ranking: 111

Week 4: Georgia 39, Kent State 23

Week 5: Ohio

110 Arkansas State (1-3)

Last Week Ranking: 109

Week 4: Old Dominion 29, Arkansas State 26

Week 5: ULM

109 North Texas (2-3)

Last Week Ranking: 110

Week 4: Memphis 44, North Texas 34

Week 5: at Memphis

108 Nevada (2-3)

Last Week Ranking: 106

Week 4: Air Force 48, Nevada 20

Week 5: OPEN DATE

107 USF (1-3)

Last Week Ranking: 101

Week 4: Louisville 41, USF 3

Week 5: East Carolina

106 Nebraska (1-3)

Last Week Ranking: 104

Week 4: OPEN DATE

Week 5: Indiana

105 Northwestern (1-3)

Last Week Ranking: 103

Week 4: Miami University 17, Northwestern 14

Week 5: at Penn State

104 Miami University (2-2)

Last Week Ranking: 98

Week 4: Miami University 17, Northwestern 14

Week 5: at Buffalo

103 Virginia Tech (2-2)

Last Week Ranking: 80

Week 4: West Virgina 33, Virginia Tech 10

Week 5: at North Carolina

102 Old Dominion (2-2)

Last Week Ranking: 79

Week 4: Old Dominion 29, Arkansas State 26

Week 5: Liberty

101 Temple (2-2)

Last Week Ranking: 114

Week 4: Temple 28, UMass 0

Week 5: OPEN DATE

