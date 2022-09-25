College Football Rankings: 1 To 131 After Week 4

College Football News 2022 college football rankings after Week 4 for all 131 teams with results and who’s up next week.
It’s our motto with the college football rankings that we try to never stray from: respect the results.
That’s a problem now.
Really, Tulane should be ranked ahead of Kansas State, who should be ranked ahead of Oklahoma, but Tulane just lost to Southern Miss, who lost to …
It doesn’t work.
Just trust us when we say we get it. There are a lot of insane inconsistencies and wild moves, especially for some teams that were great this weekend and should’ve moved up.
All of the bizarre upsets and twists in a fun start to the college football season changed up everything.
For example, do we think Texas A&M and Oklahoma would beat James Madison? Almost certainly. Would we pick the Aggies and Sooners over the Dukes? Yeah.
Is James Madison unbeaten after beating the Appalachian State team that beat Texas A&M a few weeks ago in College Station? Yeah. Did it destroy the Middle Tennessee team that just trucked Miami? Yeah.
To get this ultra-pretentious ramble there faster, it’s simple. Some – not all – of the unbeatens get a ton of respect in the Week 4 college football rankings.
This will all get cleared up over the next few weeks as more results come in, so PLEASE don’t get into too much of a twist if your team was impressive on Saturday but dropped; that meant other parts of the overall puzzle changed.
With all of that in mind, here are the wacky and wild Week 4 college football rankings.
CFN 2022 Rankings: After Week 4
76-100 | 51-75 | 26-50 | 11-25 | Top 10
– Week 4 Scoreboard, how the predictions went
CFN College Football Rankings: After Week 4
131 FIU (1-2)
Last Week Ranking: 131
Week 4: WKU 73, FIU 0
Week 5: at New Mexico State
130 Hawaii (1-4)
Last Week Ranking: 119
Week 4: New Mexico State 45, Hawaii 26
Week 5: OPEN DATE
129 UConn (1-4)
Last Week Ranking: 128
Week 4: NC State 41, UConn 10
Week 5: Fresno State
128 Colorado State (0-4)
Last Week Ranking: 118
Week 4: Sacramento State 41, Colorado State 10
Week 5: OPEN DATE
127 Akron (1-2)
Last Week Ranking: 130
Week 4: Liberty 21, Akron 12
Week 5: Bowling Green
126 UMass (1-3)
Last Week Ranking: 122
Week 4: Temple 28, UMass 0
Week 5: at Eastern Michigan
125 New Mexico State (1-4)
Last Week Ranking: 127
Week 4: New Mexico State 45, Hawaii 26
Week 5: FIU
124 Charlotte (1-4)
Last Week Ranking: 123
Week 4: South Carolina 56, Charlotte 20
Week 5: UTEP
123 Georgia State (0-4)
Last Week Ranking: 124
Week 4: Coastal Carolina 41, Georgia State 24
Week 5: at Army
122 Colorado (0-4)
Last Week Ranking: 105
Week 4: UCLA 45, Colorado 17
Week 5: at Arizona
121 Arizona State (1-3)
Last Week Ranking: 94
Week 4: Utah 34, Arizona State 13
Week 5: at USC
120 Eastern Michigan (2-2)
Last Week Ranking: 93
Week 4: Buffalo 50, Eastern Michigan 31
Week 5: UMass
119 Buffalo (1-3)
Last Week Ranking: 129
Week 4: Buffalo 50, Eastern Michigan 31
Week 5: Miami University
118 Louisiana (2-2)
Last Week Ranking: 92
Week 4: ULM 21, Louisiana 17
Week 5: South Alabama
117 Florida Atlantic (2-3)
Last Week Ranking: 116
Week 4: Purdue 28, Florida Atlantic 26
Week 5: at North Texas
116 ULM (2-2)
Last Week Ranking: 125
Week 4: ULM 21, Louisiana 17
Week 5: at Arkansas State
115 UTEP (1-4)
Last Week Ranking: 126
Week 4: UTEP 27, Boise State 10
Week 5: at Charlotte
114 Texas State (2-2)
Last Week Ranking: 120
Week 4: Texas State 34, Houston Christian 0
Week 5: at James Madison
113 New Mexico (2-2)
Last Week Ranking: 117
Week 4: LSU 38, New Mexico 0
Week 5: OPEN DATE
112 Utah State (1-3)
Last Week Ranking: 115
Week 4: UNLV 34, Utah State 24
Week 5: at BYU
111 Kent State (1-3)
Last Week Ranking: 111
Week 4: Georgia 39, Kent State 23
Week 5: Ohio
110 Arkansas State (1-3)
Last Week Ranking: 109
Week 4: Old Dominion 29, Arkansas State 26
Week 5: ULM
109 North Texas (2-3)
Last Week Ranking: 110
Week 4: Memphis 44, North Texas 34
Week 5: at Memphis
108 Nevada (2-3)
Last Week Ranking: 106
Week 4: Air Force 48, Nevada 20
Week 5: OPEN DATE
107 USF (1-3)
Last Week Ranking: 101
Week 4: Louisville 41, USF 3
Week 5: East Carolina
106 Nebraska (1-3)
Last Week Ranking: 104
Week 4: OPEN DATE
Week 5: Indiana
105 Northwestern (1-3)
Last Week Ranking: 103
Week 4: Miami University 17, Northwestern 14
Week 5: at Penn State
104 Miami University (2-2)
Last Week Ranking: 98
Week 4: Miami University 17, Northwestern 14
Week 5: at Buffalo
103 Virginia Tech (2-2)
Last Week Ranking: 80
Week 4: West Virgina 33, Virginia Tech 10
Week 5: at North Carolina
102 Old Dominion (2-2)
Last Week Ranking: 79
Week 4: Old Dominion 29, Arkansas State 26
Week 5: Liberty
101 Temple (2-2)
Last Week Ranking: 114
Week 4: Temple 28, UMass 0
Week 5: OPEN DATE
