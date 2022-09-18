College Football Rankings: 1 To 131 After Week 3

College Football News 2022 college football rankings after Week 3 for all 131 teams with results and who’s up next week.

Thanks for screwing everything up, Bowling Green.

These rankings are about as close to the pin as they can possibly get considering the goal is to always respect the results.

If Team A beats Team B and Team B beats Team C, then it goes A then B and then C, if there are no other variables – this all gets blown up as the season goes on.

And then Bowling Green beats Marshall in overtime.

So do we just reject the Marshall win over Notre Dame, especially considering how mediocre the Irish have been?

We punted on that a bit – giving more credit to the Marshall win over Notre Dame than the Bowling Green victory on Saturday – but all of the other results after three weeks and a Week 0 are taken into account.

As always, these will change wildly based on the big wins, tough losses, and head-to-head matchups.

CFN 2022 Rankings: After Week 3

– Week 3 Scoreboard, how the predictions went

CFN College Football Rankings: After Week 3

131 FIU (1-1)

Last Week Ranking: 131

Week 3: OPEN DATE

Week 4: at WKU

130 Akron (1-2)

Last Week Ranking: 130

Week 3: Tennessee 63, Akron 6

Week 4: at Liberty

129 Buffalo (0-3)

Last Week Ranking: 126

Week 3: Coastal Carolina 38, Buffalo 26

Week 4: at Eastern Michigan

128 UConn (1-3)

Last Week Ranking: 125

Week 3: Michigan 59, UConn 0

Week 4: at NC State

127 New Mexico State (0-4)

Last Week Ranking: 123

Week 3: Wisconsin 66, New Mexico State 7

Week 4: Hawaii

126 UTEP (1-3)

Last Week Ranking: 121

Week 3: New Mexico 27, UTEP 10

Week 4: Boise State (Sept 23)

125 ULM (1-2)

Last Week Ranking: 124

Week 3: Alabama 63, ULM 7

Week 4: COMING

124 Georgia State (0-3)

Last Week Ranking: 91

Week 3: Charlotte 42, Georgia State 41

Week 4: Coastal Carolina (Sept 22)

123 Charlotte (1-3)

Last Week Ranking: 128

Week 3: Charlotte 42, Georgia State 41

Week 4: at South Carolina

122 UMass (1-2)

Last Week Ranking: 129

Week 3: UMass 20, Stony Brook 3

Week 4: at Temple

121 Navy (0-2)

Last Week Ranking: 122

Week 3: OPEN DATE

Week 4: at East Carolina

120 Texas State (1-2)

Last Week Ranking: 118

Week 3: Baylor 42, Texas State 7

Week 4: Houston Baptist

119 Hawaii (1-3)

Last Week Ranking: 120

Week 3: Hawaii 24, Duquesne 14

Week 4: at New Mexico State

118 Colorado State (0-3)

Last Week Ranking: 119

Week 3: Washington State 38, Colorado State 7

Week 4: Sacramento State

117 New Mexico (2-1)

Last Week Ranking: 114

Week 3: New Mexico 27, UTEP 10

Week 4: at LSU

116 Florida Atlantic (2-2)

Last Week Ranking: 106

Week 3: UCF 40, Florida Atlantic 14

Week 4: at Purdue

115 Utah State (1-2)

Last Week Ranking: 115

Week 3: OPEN DATE

Week 4: UNLV

114 Temple (1-2)

Last Week Ranking: 113

Week 3: Rutgers 16, Temple 14

Week 4: UMass

113 Ohio (1-2)

Last Week Ranking: 98

Week 3: Iowa State 43, Ohio 10

Week 4: Fordham

112 San Jose State (1-1)

Last Week Ranking: 93

Week 3: OPEN DATE

Week 4: Western Michigan

111 Kent State (1-2)

Last Week Ranking: 112

Week 3: Kent State 63, LIU 10

Week 4: at Georgia

110 North Texas (2-2)

Last Week Ranking: 96

Week 3: UNLV 58, North Texas 27

Week 4: at UNLV

109 Arkansas State (1-2)

Last Week Ranking: 116

Week 3: Memphis 44, Arkansas State 32

Week 4: at Old Dominion

108 Middle Tennessee (2-1)

Last Week Ranking: 110

Week 3: Middle Tennessee 49, Tennessee State 6

Week 4: at Miami

107 Northern Illinois (1-2)

Last Week Ranking: 108

Week 3: Vanderbilt 38, Northern Illinois 28

Week 4: at Kentucky

106 Nevada (2-2)

Last Week Ranking: 109

Week 3: Iowa 27, Nevada 0

Week 4: at Air Force (Sept 23)

105 Colorado (0-3)

Last Week Ranking: 95

Week 3: Minnesota 49, Colorado 7

Week 4: UCLA

104 Nebraska (1-3)

Last Week Ranking: 92

Week 3: Oklahoma 49, Nebraska 14

Week 4: OPEN DATE

103 Northwestern (1-2)

Last Week Ranking: 69

Week 3: Southern Illinois 31, Northwestern 24

Week 4: Miami University

102 UNLV (2-1)

Last Week Ranking: 107

Week 3: UNLV 58, North Texas 27

Week 4: at Utah State

101 USF (1-2)

Last Week Ranking: 105

Week 3: Florida 31, USF 28

Week 4: at Louisville

CFN 2022 Rankings: After Week 3

