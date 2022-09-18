College Football Rankings: 1 To 131 After Week 3

College Football News 2022 college football rankings after Week 3 for all 131 teams with results and who’s up next week.
Thanks for screwing everything up, Bowling Green.
These rankings are about as close to the pin as they can possibly get considering the goal is to always respect the results.
If Team A beats Team B and Team B beats Team C, then it goes A then B and then C, if there are no other variables – this all gets blown up as the season goes on.
And then Bowling Green beats Marshall in overtime.
So do we just reject the Marshall win over Notre Dame, especially considering how mediocre the Irish have been?
We punted on that a bit – giving more credit to the Marshall win over Notre Dame than the Bowling Green victory on Saturday – but all of the other results after three weeks and a Week 0 are taken into account.
As always, these will change wildly based on the big wins, tough losses, and head-to-head matchups.
CFN 2022 Rankings: After Week 3
– Week 3 Scoreboard, how the predictions went
131 FIU (1-1)
Last Week Ranking: 131
Week 3: OPEN DATE
Week 4: at WKU
130 Akron (1-2)
Last Week Ranking: 130
Week 3: Tennessee 63, Akron 6
Week 4: at Liberty
129 Buffalo (0-3)
Last Week Ranking: 126
Week 3: Coastal Carolina 38, Buffalo 26
Week 4: at Eastern Michigan
128 UConn (1-3)
Last Week Ranking: 125
Week 3: Michigan 59, UConn 0
Week 4: at NC State
127 New Mexico State (0-4)
Last Week Ranking: 123
Week 3: Wisconsin 66, New Mexico State 7
Week 4: Hawaii
126 UTEP (1-3)
Last Week Ranking: 121
Week 3: New Mexico 27, UTEP 10
Week 4: Boise State (Sept 23)
125 ULM (1-2)
Last Week Ranking: 124
Week 3: Alabama 63, ULM 7
Week 4: COMING
124 Georgia State (0-3)
Last Week Ranking: 91
Week 3: Charlotte 42, Georgia State 41
Week 4: Coastal Carolina (Sept 22)
123 Charlotte (1-3)
Last Week Ranking: 128
Week 3: Charlotte 42, Georgia State 41
Week 4: at South Carolina
122 UMass (1-2)
Last Week Ranking: 129
Week 3: UMass 20, Stony Brook 3
Week 4: at Temple
121 Navy (0-2)
Last Week Ranking: 122
Week 3: OPEN DATE
Week 4: at East Carolina
120 Texas State (1-2)
Last Week Ranking: 118
Week 3: Baylor 42, Texas State 7
Week 4: Houston Baptist
119 Hawaii (1-3)
Last Week Ranking: 120
Week 3: Hawaii 24, Duquesne 14
Week 4: at New Mexico State
118 Colorado State (0-3)
Last Week Ranking: 119
Week 3: Washington State 38, Colorado State 7
Week 4: Sacramento State
117 New Mexico (2-1)
Last Week Ranking: 114
Week 3: New Mexico 27, UTEP 10
Week 4: at LSU
116 Florida Atlantic (2-2)
Last Week Ranking: 106
Week 3: UCF 40, Florida Atlantic 14
Week 4: at Purdue
115 Utah State (1-2)
Last Week Ranking: 115
Week 3: OPEN DATE
Week 4: UNLV
114 Temple (1-2)
Last Week Ranking: 113
Week 3: Rutgers 16, Temple 14
Week 4: UMass
113 Ohio (1-2)
Last Week Ranking: 98
Week 3: Iowa State 43, Ohio 10
Week 4: Fordham
112 San Jose State (1-1)
Last Week Ranking: 93
Week 3: OPEN DATE
Week 4: Western Michigan
111 Kent State (1-2)
Last Week Ranking: 112
Week 3: Kent State 63, LIU 10
Week 4: at Georgia
110 North Texas (2-2)
Last Week Ranking: 96
Week 3: UNLV 58, North Texas 27
Week 4: at UNLV
109 Arkansas State (1-2)
Last Week Ranking: 116
Week 3: Memphis 44, Arkansas State 32
Week 4: at Old Dominion
108 Middle Tennessee (2-1)
Last Week Ranking: 110
Week 3: Middle Tennessee 49, Tennessee State 6
Week 4: at Miami
107 Northern Illinois (1-2)
Last Week Ranking: 108
Week 3: Vanderbilt 38, Northern Illinois 28
Week 4: at Kentucky
106 Nevada (2-2)
Last Week Ranking: 109
Week 3: Iowa 27, Nevada 0
Week 4: at Air Force (Sept 23)
105 Colorado (0-3)
Last Week Ranking: 95
Week 3: Minnesota 49, Colorado 7
Week 4: UCLA
104 Nebraska (1-3)
Last Week Ranking: 92
Week 3: Oklahoma 49, Nebraska 14
Week 4: OPEN DATE
103 Northwestern (1-2)
Last Week Ranking: 69
Week 3: Southern Illinois 31, Northwestern 24
Week 4: Miami University
102 UNLV (2-1)
Last Week Ranking: 107
Week 3: UNLV 58, North Texas 27
Week 4: at Utah State
101 USF (1-2)
Last Week Ranking: 105
Week 3: Florida 31, USF 28
Week 4: at Louisville
