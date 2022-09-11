College Football Rankings: 1 To 131 After Week 2

College Football News 2022 college football rankings after Week 2 for all 131 teams with results and who’s up next week.

The rankings are clean, at least for now.

Preseason rankings are on perception and projection, and then you have to respect the results – otherwise, why play the games?

This happens every year, and every year we say the same thing. THESE WILL WILDLY CHANGE.

Eventually, there will be too many variables involved and we have to adapt and adjust. Until then, at the moment …

You HAVE to rank North Carolina over Appalachian State, and you have to rank both of them over Appalachian State.

You HAVE to rank Marshall over Notre Dame, Washington State over Wisconsin, and right on down the line based on what happened on the field.

Again, these will change as the season gets crazier, but until then …

CFN 2022 Rankings: After Week 2

CFN College Football Rankings: After Week 2

131 FIU (1-1)

Last Week Ranking: 131

Week 2: Texas State 41, FIU 12

Week 3: OPEN DATE

130 Akron (1-1)

Last Week Ranking: 130

Week 2: Michigan State 52, Akron 0

Week 3: at Tennessee

129 UMass (0-2)

Last Week Ranking: 129

Week 2: Toledo 55, UMass 10

Week 3: Stony Brook

128 Charlotte (0-3)

Last Week Ranking: 128

Week 2: Maryland 56, Charlotte 21

Week 3: at Georgia State

127 Bowling Green (0-2)

Last Week Ranking: 122

Week 2: Eastern Kentucky 59, Bowling Green 57 3OT

Week 3: Marshall

126 Buffalo (0-2)

Last Week Ranking: 119

Week 2: Holy Cross 37, Buffalo 31

Week 3: at Coastal Carolina

125 UConn (1-2)

Last Week Ranking: 125

Week 2: Syracuse 48, UConn 14

Week 3: at Michigan

124 ULM (1-1)

Last Week Ranking: 127

Week 2: ULM 35, Nicholls 7

Week 3: Alabama

123 New Mexico State (0-3)

Last Week Ranking: 126

Week 2: UTEP 20, New Mexico State 13

Week 3: at Wisconsin

122 Navy (0-2)

Last Week Ranking: 121

Week 2: Memphis 37, Navy 13

Week 3: OPEN DATE

121 UTEP (1-2)

Last Week Ranking: 116

Week 2: UTEP 20, New Mexico State 13

Week 3: at New Mexico

120 Hawaii (0-3)

Last Week Ranking: 115

Week 2: Michigan 56, Hawaii 10

Week 3: Duquesne

119 Colorado State (0-2)

Last Week Ranking: 95

Week 2: Middle Tennessee 34, Colorado State 19

Week 3: at Washington State

118 Texas State (1-1)

Last Week Ranking: 120

Week 2: Texas State 41, FIU 12

Week 3: at Baylor

117 Rice (1-1)

Last Week Ranking: 123

Week 2: Rice 52, McNeese 10

Week 3: Louisiana

116 Arkansas State (1-1)

Last Week Ranking: 117

Week 2: Ohio State 45, Arkansas State 12

Week 3: at Memphis

115 Utah State (1-2)

Last Week Ranking: 93

Week 2: Weber State 35, Utah State 7

Week 3: OPEN DATE

114 New Mexico (1-1)

Last Week Ranking: 118

Week 2: Boise State 31, New Mexico 14

Week 3: UTEP

113 Temple (1-1)

Last Week Ranking: 111

Week 2: Temple 30, Lafayette 14

Week 3: Rutgers

112 Kent State (0-2)

Last Week Ranking: 114

Week 2: Oklahoma 33, Kent State 3

Week 3: Long Island

111 Eastern Michigan (1-1)

Last Week Ranking: 113

Week 2: Louisiana 49, Eastern Michigan 21

Week 3: at Arizona State

110 Middle Tennessee (1-1)

Last Week Ranking: 110

Week 2: Middle Tennessee 34, Colorado State 19

Week 3: Tennessee State

109 Nevada (2-0)

Last Week Ranking: 103

Week 2: Incarnate Word 55, Nevada 41

Week 3: at Iowa

108 Northern Illinois (1-1)

Last Week Ranking: 108

Week 2: Tulsa 38, Northern Illinois 35

Week 3: Vanderbilt

107 UNLV (1-1)

Last Week Ranking: 109

Week 2: Cal 20, UNLV 14

Week 3: North Texas

106 Florida Atlantic (2-1)

Last Week Ranking: 102

Week 2: Florida Atlantic 42, SE Louisiana 9

Week 3: UCF

105 USF (1-1)

Last Week Ranking: 96

Week 2: USF 42, Howard 20

Week 3: at Florida

104 Miami University (1-1)

Last Week Ranking: 106

Week 2: Miami University 31, Robert Morris 14

Week 3: Cincinnati

103 Central Michigan (0-2)

Last Week Ranking: 100

Week 2: South Alabama 38, Central Michigan 24

Week 3: Bucknell

102 Ball State (0-2)

Last Week Ranking: 124

Week 2: Western Michigan 37, Ball State 30

Week 3: Murray State

101 Troy (1-1)

Last Week Ranking: 92

Week 2: Troy 38, Alabama A&M 17

Week 3: at Appalachian State

CFN 2022 Rankings: After Week 2

