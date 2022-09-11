College Football Rankings: 1 To 131 After Week 2

College Football News 2022 college football rankings after Week 2 for all 131 teams with results and who’s up next week.
The rankings are clean, at least for now.
Preseason rankings are on perception and projection, and then you have to respect the results – otherwise, why play the games?
This happens every year, and every year we say the same thing. THESE WILL WILDLY CHANGE.
Eventually, there will be too many variables involved and we have to adapt and adjust. Until then, at the moment …
You HAVE to rank North Carolina over Appalachian State, and you have to rank both of them over Appalachian State.
You HAVE to rank Marshall over Notre Dame, Washington State over Wisconsin, and right on down the line based on what happened on the field.
Again, these will change as the season gets crazier, but until then …
Contact @ColFootballNews
CFN 2022 Rankings: After Week 2
76-100 | 51-75 | 26-50 | 11-25 | Top 10
– Week 2 Scoreboard, how the predictions went
CFN College Football Rankings: After Week 2
131 FIU (1-1)
Last Week Ranking: 131
Week 2: Texas State 41, FIU 12
Week 3: OPEN DATE
130 Akron (1-1)
Last Week Ranking: 130
Week 2: Michigan State 52, Akron 0
Week 3: at Tennessee
129 UMass (0-2)
Last Week Ranking: 129
Week 2: Toledo 55, UMass 10
Week 3: Stony Brook
128 Charlotte (0-3)
Last Week Ranking: 128
Week 2: Maryland 56, Charlotte 21
Week 3: at Georgia State
127 Bowling Green (0-2)
Last Week Ranking: 122
Week 2: Eastern Kentucky 59, Bowling Green 57 3OT
Week 3: Marshall
126 Buffalo (0-2)
Last Week Ranking: 119
Week 2: Holy Cross 37, Buffalo 31
Week 3: at Coastal Carolina
125 UConn (1-2)
Last Week Ranking: 125
Week 2: Syracuse 48, UConn 14
Week 3: at Michigan
124 ULM (1-1)
Last Week Ranking: 127
Week 2: ULM 35, Nicholls 7
Week 3: Alabama
123 New Mexico State (0-3)
Last Week Ranking: 126
Week 2: UTEP 20, New Mexico State 13
Week 3: at Wisconsin
122 Navy (0-2)
Last Week Ranking: 121
Week 2: Memphis 37, Navy 13
Week 3: OPEN DATE
121 UTEP (1-2)
Last Week Ranking: 116
Week 2: UTEP 20, New Mexico State 13
Week 3: at New Mexico
120 Hawaii (0-3)
Last Week Ranking: 115
Week 2: Michigan 56, Hawaii 10
Week 3: Duquesne
119 Colorado State (0-2)
Last Week Ranking: 95
Week 2: Middle Tennessee 34, Colorado State 19
Week 3: at Washington State
118 Texas State (1-1)
Last Week Ranking: 120
Week 2: Texas State 41, FIU 12
Week 3: at Baylor
117 Rice (1-1)
Last Week Ranking: 123
Week 2: Rice 52, McNeese 10
Week 3: Louisiana
116 Arkansas State (1-1)
Last Week Ranking: 117
Week 2: Ohio State 45, Arkansas State 12
Week 3: at Memphis
115 Utah State (1-2)
Last Week Ranking: 93
Week 2: Weber State 35, Utah State 7
Week 3: OPEN DATE
114 New Mexico (1-1)
Last Week Ranking: 118
Week 2: Boise State 31, New Mexico 14
Week 3: UTEP
113 Temple (1-1)
Last Week Ranking: 111
Week 2: Temple 30, Lafayette 14
Week 3: Rutgers
112 Kent State (0-2)
Last Week Ranking: 114
Week 2: Oklahoma 33, Kent State 3
Week 3: Long Island
111 Eastern Michigan (1-1)
Last Week Ranking: 113
Week 2: Louisiana 49, Eastern Michigan 21
Week 3: at Arizona State
110 Middle Tennessee (1-1)
Last Week Ranking: 110
Week 2: Middle Tennessee 34, Colorado State 19
Week 3: Tennessee State
109 Nevada (2-0)
Last Week Ranking: 103
Week 2: Incarnate Word 55, Nevada 41
Week 3: at Iowa
108 Northern Illinois (1-1)
Last Week Ranking: 108
Week 2: Tulsa 38, Northern Illinois 35
Week 3: Vanderbilt
107 UNLV (1-1)
Last Week Ranking: 109
Week 2: Cal 20, UNLV 14
Week 3: North Texas
106 Florida Atlantic (2-1)
Last Week Ranking: 102
Week 2: Florida Atlantic 42, SE Louisiana 9
Week 3: UCF
105 USF (1-1)
Last Week Ranking: 96
Week 2: USF 42, Howard 20
Week 3: at Florida
104 Miami University (1-1)
Last Week Ranking: 106
Week 2: Miami University 31, Robert Morris 14
Week 3: Cincinnati
103 Central Michigan (0-2)
Last Week Ranking: 100
Week 2: South Alabama 38, Central Michigan 24
Week 3: Bucknell
102 Ball State (0-2)
Last Week Ranking: 124
Week 2: Western Michigan 37, Ball State 30
Week 3: Murray State
101 Troy (1-1)
Last Week Ranking: 92
Week 2: Troy 38, Alabama A&M 17
Week 3: at Appalachian State
CFN 2022 Rankings: After Week 2
76-100 | 51-75 | 26-50 | 11-25 | Top 10
– Week 2 Scoreboard, how the predictions went