College Football Odds: Opening Early Lines, Values Week 5

The early college football lines and odds for Week 5 of the 2022 season. Where are the potential values?

What are the lines for Week 5 of the 2022 college football season – and what should they be?

First I guess what the lines will be, and then add them all in after the fact to see what there is to work with.

College Football Week 5 Lines: Thursday, September 29

Utah State at BYU

Fiu Early Guess: BYU -30

Actual Line: BYU -24.5

College Football Week 5 Lines: Friday, September 30

Tulane at Houston

Fiu Early Houston -5

Actual Line: Houston -2.5

UTSA at Middle Tennessee

Fiu Early Guess: Middle Tennessee -5

Actual Line: UTSA -5

San Diego State at Boise State

Fiu Early Guess: Boise State -4

Actual Line: Boise State -5

Washington at UCLA

Fiu Early Guess: Washington -3

Actual Line: Washington -2.5

New Mexico at UNLV

Fiu Early Guess: UNLV -16

Actual Line: UNLV -15

College Football Week 5 Lines: Saturday, October 1

Rice at Louisiana Tech

Fiu Early Guess: Louisiana Tech -6

Actual Line: TBA

UAB at Florida Atlantic

Fiu Early Guess: UAB -6.5

Actual Line: TBA

Louisville at Boston College

Fiu Early Guess: Louisville -17.5

Actual Line: Louisville -16

Navy at Air Force

Fiu Early Guess: Air Force -17

Actual Line: Air Force -16

Michigan at Iowa

Fiu Early Guess: Michigan -11.5

Actual Line: Michigan -9.5

Temple at Memphis

Fiu Early Guess: Memphis -22

Actual Line: Memphis -20

Purdue at Minnesota

Fiu Early Guess: Minnesota -10

Actual Line: Minnesota -9.5

Georgia State at Army

Fiu Early Guess: Army -11

Actual Line: Army -8.5

Illinois at Wisconsin

Fiu Early Guess: Wisconsin -8.5

Actual Line: Wisconsin -9

Kentucky at Ole Miss

Fiu Early Guess: Ole Miss -3

Actual Line: Ole Miss -4.5

Oklahoma at TCU

Fiu Early Guess: Oklahoma -8

Actual Line: Oklahoma -5.5

Texas State at James Madison

Fiu Early Guess: James Madison -29

Actual Line: James Madison -19.5

Northern Illinois at Ball State

Fiu Early Guess: Ball State -2

Actual Line: Northern Illinois -3

