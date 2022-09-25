College Football Odds: Opening Early Lines, Values Week 5

The early college football lines and odds for Week 5 of the 2022 season. Where are the potential values?
What are the lines for Week 5 of the 2022 college football season – and what should they be?
First I guess what the lines will be, and then add them all in after the fact to see what there is to work with.
College Football Week 5 Lines: Thursday, September 29
Utah State at BYU
Fiu Early Guess: BYU -30
Actual Line: BYU -24.5
College Football Week 5 Lines: Friday, September 30
Tulane at Houston
Fiu Early Houston -5
Actual Line: Houston -2.5
UTSA at Middle Tennessee
Fiu Early Guess: Middle Tennessee -5
Actual Line: UTSA -5
San Diego State at Boise State
Fiu Early Guess: Boise State -4
Actual Line: Boise State -5
Washington at UCLA
Fiu Early Guess: Washington -3
Actual Line: Washington -2.5
New Mexico at UNLV
Fiu Early Guess: UNLV -16
Actual Line: UNLV -15
College Football Week 5 Lines: Saturday, October 1
Rice at Louisiana Tech
Fiu Early Guess: Louisiana Tech -6
Actual Line: TBA
UAB at Florida Atlantic
Fiu Early Guess: UAB -6.5
Actual Line: TBA
Louisville at Boston College
Fiu Early Guess: Louisville -17.5
Actual Line: Louisville -16
Navy at Air Force
Fiu Early Guess: Air Force -17
Actual Line: Air Force -16
Michigan at Iowa
Fiu Early Guess: Michigan -11.5
Actual Line: Michigan -9.5
Temple at Memphis
Fiu Early Guess: Memphis -22
Actual Line: Memphis -20
Purdue at Minnesota
Fiu Early Guess: Minnesota -10
Actual Line: Minnesota -9.5
Georgia State at Army
Fiu Early Guess: Army -11
Actual Line: Army -8.5
Illinois at Wisconsin
Fiu Early Guess: Wisconsin -8.5
Actual Line: Wisconsin -9
Kentucky at Ole Miss
Fiu Early Guess: Ole Miss -3
Actual Line: Ole Miss -4.5
Oklahoma at TCU
Fiu Early Guess: Oklahoma -8
Actual Line: Oklahoma -5.5
Texas State at James Madison
Fiu Early Guess: James Madison -29
Actual Line: James Madison -19.5
Northern Illinois at Ball State
Fiu Early Guess: Ball State -2
Actual Line: Northern Illinois -3