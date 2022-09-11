College Football Odds: Opening Early Lines, Values Week 3

The early college football lines and odds for Week 3 of the 2022 season. Where are the potential values?
What are the lines for Week 3 of the 2022 college football season – and what should they be?
After last week and all of the craziness, this gets more interesting than ever to try predicting how the public views the lines, at least right out of the gate.
As always, I give my first guess without looking, and then add the actual opening lines after.
College Football Week 3 Lines: Friday, September 16
Florida State at Louisville
Fiu Early Guess: Florida State -2.5
Actual Line: Louisville -1
Air Force at Wyoming
Fiu Early Guess: Air Force -13
Actual Line: Air Force -15
College Football Week 3 Lines: Saturday, September 17
UConn at Michigan
Fiu Early Guess: Michigan -48
Actual Line: Michigan -46.5
Oklahoma at Nebraska
Fiu Early Guess: Oklahoma -17.5
Actual Line: Oklahoma -13.5
Purdue at Syracuse
Fiu Early Guess: Purdue -3
Actual Line: Purdue -1
Cincinnati vs Miami University
Fiu Early Guess: Cincinnati -22
Actual Line: Cincinnati -20
WKU at Indiana
Fiu Early Guess: Indiana -8
Actual Line: Indiana -7.5
Georgia at South Carolina
Fiu Early Guess: Georgia -22
Actual Line: Georgia -23.5
Texas State at Baylor
Fiu Early Guess: Baylor -36
Actual Line: Baylor -32.5
Buffalo at Coastal Carolina
Fiu Early Guess: Coastal Carolina -22.5
Actual Line: Coastal Carolina -20
South Alabama at UCLA
Fiu Early Guess: UCLA -19.5
Actual Line: UCLA -10.5
Ohio at Iowa State
Fiu Early Guess: Iowa State -20
Actual Line: Iowa State -20.5
Cal at Notre Dame
Fiu Early Guess: Notre Dame -10
Actual Line: Notre Dame -12.5
Tulane at Kansas State
Fiu Early Guess: Kansas State -20
Actual Line: Kansas State -17.5
North Texas at UNLV
Fiu Early Guess: UNLV -3
Actual Line: UNLV -2
Troy at Appalachian State
Fiu Early Guess: Appalachian State -16
Actual Line: Appalachian State -13
Vanderbilt at Northern Illinois
Fiu Early Guess: Vanderbilt -8
Actual Line: Vanderbilt -2.5
Colorado at Minnesota
Fiu Early Guess: Minnesota -29
Actual Line: Minnesota -27.5
BYU at Oregon
Fiu Early Guess: Oregon -5.5
Actual Line: Oregon -3.5