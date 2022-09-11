College Football Odds: Opening Early Lines, Values Week 3

The early college football lines and odds for Week 3 of the 2022 season. Where are the potential values?

What are the lines for Week 3 of the 2022 college football season – and what should they be?

After last week and all of the craziness, this gets more interesting than ever to try predicting how the public views the lines, at least right out of the gate.

As always, I give my first guess without looking, and then add the actual opening lines after.

College Football Week 3 Lines: Friday, September 16

Florida State at Louisville

Fiu Early Guess: Florida State -2.5

Actual Line: Louisville -1

Air Force at Wyoming

Fiu Early Guess: Air Force -13

Actual Line: Air Force -15

College Football Week 3 Lines: Saturday, September 17

UConn at Michigan

Fiu Early Guess: Michigan -48

Actual Line: Michigan -46.5

Oklahoma at Nebraska

Fiu Early Guess: Oklahoma -17.5

Actual Line: Oklahoma -13.5

Purdue at Syracuse

Fiu Early Guess: Purdue -3

Actual Line: Purdue -1

Cincinnati vs Miami University

Fiu Early Guess: Cincinnati -22

Actual Line: Cincinnati -20

WKU at Indiana

Fiu Early Guess: Indiana -8

Actual Line: Indiana -7.5

Georgia at South Carolina

Fiu Early Guess: Georgia -22

Actual Line: Georgia -23.5

Texas State at Baylor

Fiu Early Guess: Baylor -36

Actual Line: Baylor -32.5

Buffalo at Coastal Carolina

Fiu Early Guess: Coastal Carolina -22.5

Actual Line: Coastal Carolina -20

South Alabama at UCLA

Fiu Early Guess: UCLA -19.5

Actual Line: UCLA -10.5

Ohio at Iowa State

Fiu Early Guess: Iowa State -20

Actual Line: Iowa State -20.5

Cal at Notre Dame

Fiu Early Guess: Notre Dame -10

Actual Line: Notre Dame -12.5

Tulane at Kansas State

Fiu Early Guess: Kansas State -20

Actual Line: Kansas State -17.5

North Texas at UNLV

Fiu Early Guess: UNLV -3

Actual Line: UNLV -2

Troy at Appalachian State

Fiu Early Guess: Appalachian State -16

Actual Line: Appalachian State -13

Vanderbilt at Northern Illinois

Fiu Early Guess: Vanderbilt -8

Actual Line: Vanderbilt -2.5

Colorado at Minnesota

Fiu Early Guess: Minnesota -29

Actual Line: Minnesota -27.5

BYU at Oregon

Fiu Early Guess: Oregon -5.5

Actual Line: Oregon -3.5

