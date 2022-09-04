College Football Odds: Opening Early Lines, Values Week 2

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Lines

By September 4, 2022 5:48 pm

The early college football lines and odds for Week 2 of the 2022 season. Where are the potential values?

What are the lines for Week 2 of the 2022 college football season – and what should they be?

Here’s how this works. Without looking at the lines, I take a guess at what they are, and then go back and add them in to see just how off I am and where the potential value might be. It’s not that I know anything the rest of the world doesn’t, but it’s about the perception.

As your third grade teacher told you, always go with your first answer. So …

College Football Week 2 Lines: Friday, September 9

Louisville at UCF
Fiu Early Guess: UCF -8.5
Actual Line: UCF -6

Boise State at New Mexico
Fiu Early Guess: Boise State -16
Actual Line:  Boise State -17

College Football Week 2 Lines: Saturday, September 10

Southern Miss at Miami
Fiu Early Guess: Miami -24
Actual Line: Miami -26

North Carolina at Georgia State
Fiu Early Guess: North Carolina -15
Actual Line: North Carolina -9

South Carolina at Arkansas
Fiu Early Guess: Arkansas -6.5
Actual Line: Arkansas -8

Duke at Northwestern
Fiu Early Guess: Northwestern -6.5
Actual Line: Northwestern -9

UTSA at Army
Fiu Early Guess: Army -3
Actual Line: UTSA -2

Alabama at Texas
Fiu Early Guess: Alabama -16
Actual Line: Alabama -18

Arkansas State at Ohio State
Fiu Early Guess: Ohio State -39
Actual Line: Ohio State -45

Wake Forest at Vanderbilt
Fiu Early Guess: Wake Forest -8
Actual Line: Wake Forest -6.5

Missouri at Kansas State
Fiu Early Guess: Kansas State -6.5
Actual Line: Kansas State -8.5

Ohio at Penn State
Fiu Early Guess: Penn State -26
Actual Line: Penn State -24.5

South Alabama at Central Michigan
Fiu Early Guess: Central Michigan -5
Actual Line: Central Michigan -6.5

Western Michigan at Ball State
Fiu Early Guess: Western Michigan -7.5
Actual Line: Western Michigan -6.5

Marshall at Notre Dame
Fiu Early Guess: Notre Dame -23.5
Actual Line: Notre Dame -19

Maryland at Charlotte
Fiu Early Guess: Maryland -27
Actual Line: Maryland -26.5

Appalachian State at Texas A&M
Fiu Early Guess: Texas A&M -15.5
Actual Line: Texas A&M -16.5

NEXT: More College Football Early Week 2 Line Predictions, Saturday, September 10

