College Football Odds: Opening Early Lines, Values Week 2

The early college football lines and odds for Week 2 of the 2022 season. Where are the potential values?

What are the lines for Week 2 of the 2022 college football season – and what should they be?

Here’s how this works. Without looking at the lines, I take a guess at what they are, and then go back and add them in to see just how off I am and where the potential value might be. It’s not that I know anything the rest of the world doesn’t, but it’s about the perception.

As your third grade teacher told you, always go with your first answer. So …

College Football Week 2 Lines: Friday, September 9

Louisville at UCF

Fiu Early Guess: UCF -8.5

Actual Line: UCF -6

Boise State at New Mexico

Fiu Early Guess: Boise State -16

Actual Line: Boise State -17

College Football Week 2 Lines: Saturday, September 10

Southern Miss at Miami

Fiu Early Guess: Miami -24

Actual Line: Miami -26

North Carolina at Georgia State

Fiu Early Guess: North Carolina -15

Actual Line: North Carolina -9

South Carolina at Arkansas

Fiu Early Guess: Arkansas -6.5

Actual Line: Arkansas -8

Duke at Northwestern

Fiu Early Guess: Northwestern -6.5

Actual Line: Northwestern -9

UTSA at Army

Fiu Early Guess: Army -3

Actual Line: UTSA -2

Alabama at Texas

Fiu Early Guess: Alabama -16

Actual Line: Alabama -18

Arkansas State at Ohio State

Fiu Early Guess: Ohio State -39

Actual Line: Ohio State -45

Wake Forest at Vanderbilt

Fiu Early Guess: Wake Forest -8

Actual Line: Wake Forest -6.5

Missouri at Kansas State

Fiu Early Guess: Kansas State -6.5

Actual Line: Kansas State -8.5

Ohio at Penn State

Fiu Early Guess: Penn State -26

Actual Line: Penn State -24.5

South Alabama at Central Michigan

Fiu Early Guess: Central Michigan -5

Actual Line: Central Michigan -6.5

Western Michigan at Ball State

Fiu Early Guess: Western Michigan -7.5

Actual Line: Western Michigan -6.5

Marshall at Notre Dame

Fiu Early Guess: Notre Dame -23.5

Actual Line: Notre Dame -19

Maryland at Charlotte

Fiu Early Guess: Maryland -27

Actual Line: Maryland -26.5

Appalachian State at Texas A&M

Fiu Early Guess: Texas A&M -15.5

Actual Line: Texas A&M -16.5

