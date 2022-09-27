College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 5

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 5

College Football Predictions

College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 5

By September 27, 2022 1:53 am

By |

College football expert picks, predictions for Week 5, including Arkansas at Alabama, Michigan at Iowa, and NC State at Clemson

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

Utah State at BYU

Line: BYU -24, o/u: 60.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: BYU
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: BYU
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: BYU*
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: BYU
Pete Fiutak, CFN: BYU
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: BYU
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: BYU*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: BYU*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com BYU*
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: BYU
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN BYU
E, CFN BYU*
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com BYU
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com BYU
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: BYU
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: BYU
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: BYU
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Utah State
CONSENSUS PICK: BYU

Week 5 College Football Expert Picks
Utah State at BYU | Tulane at Houston
UTSA at Middle Tenn | SDSU at Boise St
Washington at UCLA | New Mexico at UNLV
Michigan at Iowa | Kentucky at Ole Miss
Oklahoma at TCU | Purdue at Minnesota
Alabama at Arkansas | Rutgers at Ohio St
Okla St at Baylor | Northwestern at Penn St
Wake Forest at Florida St | TA&M at Miss St
LSU at Auburn | Georgia at Missouri
NC St at Clemson | West Virginia at Texas
Arizona State at USC | Stanford at Oregon
Results So Far | NFL Week 4 Experts Picks

NEXT: Tulane at Houston Expert Picks, Predictions

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ACC, American Athletic, Big 12, Big Ten, CFN, CFN Expert Picks, College Football Features, college football picks, College Football Predictions, Conference USA, How to watch, Independents, Lines, Mountain West, News, SEC, Sun Belt, Teams Conferences, Week 5

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home