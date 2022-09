College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 3

College football expert picks, predictions for Week 3, highlighted by Miami at Texas A&M, Penn State at Auburn, and Michigan State at Washington

Florida State at Louisville

Line: Florida State -2, o/u: 54.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Florida State

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Florida State

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Florida State

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Florida State

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Florida State

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Florida State

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Louisville

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Florida State

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Florida State

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Florida State*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Florida State

E, CFN Florida State

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Florida State

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Florida State

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Louisville

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Louisville

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Florida State

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Louisville

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Florida State

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Louisville

CONSENSUS PICK: Florida State

