College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 2

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

College Football Predictions

By September 6, 2022 3:44 pm

College football expert picks, predictions for Week 2, highlighted by Alabama at Texas, Iowa State at Iowa, and Kentucky at Florida

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

Louisville at UCF

Line: UCF -6.5, o/u: 61.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: UCF
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: UCF
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: UCF
Pete Fiutak, CFN: UCF
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: UCF*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: UCF*
Joey Ickes, AggiesWire.com: Louisville
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com UCF*
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: UCF*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN UCF
E, CFN UCF
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com UCF*
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: UCF
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: UCF
AJ Spurr, RollTidewire.com UCF
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: UCF
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: UCF
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Louisville
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Louisville
CONSENSUS PICK: UCF

Week 2 College Football Expert Picks
Louisville at UCF | Boise St at New Mexico
Alabama at Texas | Arkansas State at Ohio St
So Miss at Miami | South Carolina at Arkansas
Ohio at Penn State | Marshall at Notre Dame
App State at Texas A&M | Tennessee at Pitt
Wash St at Wisconsin | Houston at Texas Tech
 Iowa State at Iowa | Virginia at Illinois
 Kent St at Oklahoma | Kentucky at Florida
Arizona St at Okla St | USC at Stanford
 Baylor at BYU | Oregon St at Fresno St
 Miss State at Arizona | Results So Far
NFL Week 1 Expert Picks | Week 2 Schedule

NEXT: Boise State at New Mexico Expert Picks, Predictions

