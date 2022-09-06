College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 2

College football expert picks, predictions for Week 2, highlighted by Alabama at Texas, Iowa State at Iowa, and Kentucky at Florida
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction
Louisville at UCF
Line: UCF -6.5, o/u: 61.5
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: UCF
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: UCF
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: UCF
Pete Fiutak, CFN: UCF
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: UCF*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: UCF*
Joey Ickes, AggiesWire.com: Louisville
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com UCF*
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: UCF*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN UCF
E, CFN UCF
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com UCF*
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: UCF
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: UCF
AJ Spurr, RollTidewire.com UCF
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: UCF
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: UCF
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Louisville
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Louisville
CONSENSUS PICK: UCF
