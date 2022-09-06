College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 2

College football expert picks, predictions for Week 2, highlighted by Alabama at Texas, Iowa State at Iowa, and Kentucky at Florida

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Louisville at UCF

Line: UCF -6.5, o/u: 61.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: UCF

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: UCF

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: UCF

Pete Fiutak, CFN: UCF

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: UCF*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: UCF*

Joey Ickes, AggiesWire.com: Louisville

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com UCF*

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: UCF*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN UCF

E, CFN UCF

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com UCF*

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: UCF

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: UCF

AJ Spurr, RollTidewire.com UCF

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: UCF

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: UCF

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Louisville

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Louisville

CONSENSUS PICK: UCF

Week 2 College Football Expert Picks

Louisville at UCF | Boise St at New Mexico

Alabama at Texas | Arkansas State at Ohio St

So Miss at Miami | South Carolina at Arkansas

Ohio at Penn State | Marshall at Notre Dame

App State at Texas A&M | Tennessee at Pitt

Wash St at Wisconsin | Houston at Texas Tech

Iowa State at Iowa | Virginia at Illinois

Kent St at Oklahoma | Kentucky at Florida

Arizona St at Okla St | USC at Stanford

Baylor at BYU | Oregon St at Fresno St

Miss State at Arizona | Results So Far

