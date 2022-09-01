College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 1 Saturday

College football expert picks, predictions for Week 1, highlighted by Oregon vs Georgia, Utah at Florida, and Notre Dame at Ohio State
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction
Week 1 College Football Expert Picks
Colorado St at Mich | Cincinnati at Ark
Oregon at Georgia | Arizona at SDSU
UTEP at Oklahoma | Utah at Florida
Memphis at Miss St | UNC at App State
BYU at USF | Rice at USC
Utah St at Bama | Ga St at So Carolina
Notre Dame at Ohio St | ULM at Texas
Louisville at Syracuse | Boise St at Oregon St
Kent St at Washington | WKU at Hawaii
Florida St at LSU | Clemson at Ga Tech
Expert Pics Week 0 | Week 1 Thurs/Friday
CFN Predictions & Game Previews
2022 CFN Preview of all 131 Teams
Colorado State at Michigan
Line: Michigan -21, o/u: 57.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Michigan
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Michigan
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Michigan
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Michigan*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Michigan
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Michigan*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Michigan
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Michigan*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Michigan
Ethan Niewoehner, CFN Michigan
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Michigan
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Michigan
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Michigan
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Michigan
AJ Spurr, RollTidewire.com Michigan
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Michigan*
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Michigan
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Michigan
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Colorado State
CONSENSUS PICK: Michigan
