College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 1 Saturday

College football expert picks, predictions for Week 1

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

Week 1 College Football Expert Picks

CFN Predictions & Game Previews

2022 CFN Preview of all 131 Teams

Line: Michigan -21, o/u: 57.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Michigan

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Michigan

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Michigan

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Michigan*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Michigan

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Michigan*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Michigan

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Michigan*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Michigan

Ethan Niewoehner, CFN Michigan

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Michigan

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Michigan

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Michigan

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Michigan

AJ Spurr, RollTidewire.com Michigan

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Michigan*

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Michigan

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Michigan

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Colorado State

CONSENSUS PICK: Michigan

