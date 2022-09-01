College Football Coaches Against The Spread Rankings. Who Covers, Who Doesn't

How good are all of the college football head coaches against the spread? All 108 veteran head coaches are ranked on how well they cover.

Winning games is all that matters, but for those who choose to invest on a Saturday afternoon, which college football coaches cover the spread and which ones don’t?

Here’s the ranking of all of the veteran head coaches and how they do against the spread. Note that 1) these are ONLY counting how well the current head coaches have done at the schools they’re at, and 2) there are 23 who have never been a head coach before or have some different circumstances – they’re not ranked.

Coaches Against the Spread

A deeper dive on each coach and how they do against the spread

ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC

Group of Five programs & Independents

76-108 | 51-75 | 26-50 | Top 25 | Top 10

108. Danny Gonzales, New Mexico

ATS Record (since 2020)

ATS Overall: 5-14 (26.3%)

107. Maurice Linguist, Buffalo

ATS Record (since 2021)

ATS Overall: 3-8-1 (27.2%)

106. Geoff Collins, Georgia Tech

ATS Record (since 2019)

ATS Overall: 11-23 (32.4%)

T104. Will Hall, Southern Miss

ATS Record (since 2021)

ATS Overall: 4-8 (33.3%)

T104. Lance Leipold, Kansas

ATS Record (since 2021)

ATS Overall: 4-8 (33.3%)

103. Ryan Silverfield, Memphis

ATS Record (since 2020)

ATS Overall: 8-15 (34.8%)

102. Willie Taggart, Florida Atlantic

ATS Record (since 2020)

ATS Overall: 7-13-1 (35.7%)

T100. Josh Heupel, Tennessee

ATS Record (since 2021)

ATS Overall: 5-8 (38.5%)

T100. Gus Malzahn,UCF

ATS Record (since 2021)

ATS Overall: 5-8 (38.5%)

99. Eli Drinkwitz, Missouri

ATS Record (since 2020)

ATS Overall: 9-14 (39.1%)

98. Mike Locksley, Maryland

ATS Record (since 2019)

ATS Overall: 12-18 (40.0%)

97. Scot Loeffler, Bowling Green

ATS Record (since 2019)

ATS Overall: 12-17 (41.4%)

T94. Kane Womack, South Alabama

ATS Record (since 2021)

ATS Overall: 5-7 (41.7%)

T94. Tim Albin, Ohio

ATS Record (since 2021)

ATS Overall: 5-7 (41.7%)

T94. Steve Sarkisian, Texas

ATS Record (since 2021)

ATS Overall: 5-7 (41.7%)

T92. Clay Helton, Georgia Southern

*USC ATS Record Since 2015

ATS Overall: 35-48-1 (42.3%)

T92. Shawn Clark, Appalachian State

ATS Record (since 2020)

ATS Overall: 11-15 (42.3%)

91, Mike Norvell, Florida State

ATS Record (since 2020)

ATS Overall: 9-12 (42.9%)

90. Mario Cristobal, Miami

*Oregon ATS Record Since 2018

ATS Overall: 21-27 (43.8%)

89. Tim Lester, Western Michigan

ATS Record (since 2017)

ATS Overall: 24-31-2 (43.9%)

88. Terry Bowden, ULM

ATS Record (since 2021)

ATS Overall: 5-6-1 (45.8%)

87. Seth Littrell, North Texas

ATS Record (since 2016)

ATS Overall: 34-40-1 (46%)

86. Mack Brown, North Carolina

ATS Record (since 2019)

ATS Overall: 17-20-1 (46.1%)

T84. Charles Huff, Marshall

ATS Record (since 2021)

ATS Overall: 6-7 (46.2%)

T84. Bryan Harsin, Auburn

ATS Record (since 2021)

ATS Overall: 6-7 (46.2%)

T82. Mike Bloomgren, Rice

ATS Record (since 2018)

ATS Overall: 19-22-1 (46.4%)

T82. Mike Neu, Ball State

ATS Record (since 2016)

ATS Overall: 32-37 (46.4%)

81. Tom Allen, Indiana

ATS Record (since 2017)

ATS Overall: 26-30-1 (46.5%)

80. Will Healy, Charlotte

ATS Record (since 2019)

ATS Overall: 14-16-1 (46.8%)

79. Scott Frost, Nebraska

ATS Record (since 2018)

ATS Overall: 21-23 (47.7%)

T77, Dana Dimel, UTEP

ATS Record (since 2018)

ATS Overall: 21-23-1 (47.8%)

T77. Mark Stoops, Kentucky

ATS Record (since 2013)

ATS Overall: 53-58-1 (47.8%)

