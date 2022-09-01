College Fantasy Football Rankings 2022: Top Prospects, Draft, Position Projections

College Fantasy Football Rankings: Ranking all the projected top statistical and college fantasy football prospects for 2022.

College fantasy football isn’t like the NFL version – a lot more work, 131 teams to figure out, MASSIVE matchup blowouts to exploit – but it’s still fine.

In general, no matter how you choose to do this, here are some general tips.

1. Just like you do with NFL fantasy football take the stars first – best player available – and worry about positions later. However …

2. Wide receivers are at a premium. Even in today’s day and age, the position isn’t all that deep, but …

3. Running backs are still the biggest deal. Quarterbacks are deep, but getting the top RBs can make or break your team. And finally …

4. Take monster swings late. Take the chances on the big players who should blow up if things break right. Kenneth Walker, Kenny Pickett, Jaxson Smith-Ngiba – they were hardly top draft picks last year.

From the RotoWire College Fantasy Draft we were a part of – check out the RotoWire College Fantasy Football Draft Kit – here’s how it all shook out.

2022 College Fantasy Football Rankings

Quarterbacks | Running Backs | Wide Receivers

Tight Ends | Kickers | Defense/Special Teams

Pete Fiutak’s Draft | Top 100 Players | Full Draft 1-360

RotoWire Fantasy Football Draft Kit

College Fantasy Football Rankings: Quarterbacks

Number in parentheses is where the player went overall in the RotoWire 18 team draft

1 Malik Cunningham, Louisville (1)

2 Hendon Hooker, Tennessee (4)

3 C.J. Stroud, Ohio State (3)

4 Bryce Young, Alabama (2)

5 Caleb Williams, USC (5)

6 Tyler Shough, Texas Tech (34)

7 Anthony Richardson, Florida (9)

8 KJ Jefferson, Arkansas (19)

9 Cameron Ward, Washington State (23)

10 Will Rogers, Mississippi State (6)

11 Brennan Armstrong, Virginia (10)

12 Jake Haener, Fresno State (8)

13 Quinn Ewers, Texas (16)

14 Frank Harris, UTSA (7)

15 Clayton Tune, Houston (22)

16 Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina (26)

17 Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland (20)

18 Austin Reed, WKU (49)

19 Tyler Van Dyke, Miami (15)

20 Devin Leary, NC State (12)

21 Tyler Buchner, Notre Dame (24)

22 Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma (11)

23 Adrian Martinez, Kansas State (31)

24 Emory Jones, Arizona State (50)

25 Jordan Travis, Florida State (38)

26 Chandler Morris, TCU (53)

27 D.J. Uiagalelei, Clemson (55)

28 Kedon Slovis, Pitt (56)

29 Mitch Griffis, Wake Forest (68)

30 Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss (17)

31 John Rhys Plumlee, UCF (21)

32 Garrett Shrader, Syracuse (27)

33 Aidan O’Connell, Purdue (14)

34 Cameron Rising, Utah (33)

35 Jayden Daniels, LSU (40)

36 Spencer Rattler, South Carolina (43)

37 Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA (13)

38 Tanner Mordecai, SMU (18)

39 Jaren Hall, BYU (28)

40 Logan Bonner, Utah State (35)

41 Spencer Sanders, Oklahoma State (29)

42 Collin Schlee, Kent State (36)

43 Casey Thompson, Nebraska (46)

44 JT Daniels, West Virginia (48)

45 Seth Henigan, Memphis (32)

46 Daniel Richardson, Central Michigan (57)

47 Drake Maye, North Carolina (60)

48 Phil Jurkovec, Boston College (39)

49 Chase Brice, Appalachian State (52)

50 Will Levis, Kentucky (25)

NEXT: College Fantasy Football Rankings: Running Backs