Coastal Carolina vs Gardner-Webb prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10

Coastal Carolina vs Gardner-Webb How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 10

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: Brooks Stadium, Conway, SC

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Coastal Carolina (1-0), Gardner-Webb (1-0)

Coastal Carolina vs Gardner-Webb Game Preview

Why Gardner-Webb Will Win

The Bulldogs rolled at will early on against the Saints of Limestone on the way to a 56-21 win. The ground game ran for over 400 yards, ad passing attack took target practice, and most importantly considering what’s up next, the team held on to the ball.

You HAVE to control the clock against Coastal Carolina, and Gardner-Webb was among the best in the nation at that. It had the ball for over 36 minutes last week, and it’s going to try grinding things down to a stop in Conway.

Why Coastal Carolina Will Win

The Chanticleers were brilliant in the win over Army.

They might be replacing a slew of key parts from 2021, but they were able to beat the Knights at their own ball control game.

One of the best teams in America at owning the time of possession battle, Coastal Carolina will keep things moving, it’ll handle the Gardner-Webb running game just fine, and the offense will find a good balance right away.

What’s Going To Happen

If you can hold up against the Army running game, you can do just fine against the Gardner-Webb rushing attack. Coastal Carolina will get out to a hot start and then crank up the clock from there.

This will be over before halftime.

Coastal Carolina vs Gardner-Webb Prediction, Line

Coastal Carolina 48, Gardner-Webb 10

Line: Coastal Carolina -34, o/u: 66

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Coastal Carolina vs Gardner-Webb Must See Rating (out of 5): 1.5

