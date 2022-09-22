Clemson vs Wake Forest prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 4, Saturday, September 24

Clemson vs Wake Forest How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 24

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Truist Field, Winston-Salem, NC

How To Watch: ABC

Record: Clemson (3-0), Wake Forest (3-0)

Clemson vs Wake Forest Game Preview

Why Clemson Will Win

The defense has been suffocating.

Louisiana Tech kept throwing in the 48-20 loss to the Tigers, but that didn’t matter – 14 points came late when the game was well out of reach.

Star DT Bryan Bresee is back on campus after being out last week following the tragic loss of his sister, the run defense is allowing just 2.4 yards per carry, and the takeaways are flowing.

No, the Tigers haven’t faced an offense like Wake Forest will bring, but the pass rush that hasn’t needed to turn it loose is about to step up, the secondary should be able to hold up, and there’s no fear of stopping the run.

The Demon Deacons will give it a shot, but the ground attack won’t go anywhere. Fortunately for them …

Why Wake Forest Will Win

Sam Hartman stepped back in and rocked without skipping a beat.

He missed the opener against VMI as he worked to get past a blood clotting problem, and then hit Vanderbilt and Liberty for 625 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Demon Deacon offense will push a Clemson defense that hasn’t seen anything like this so far, but it’ll be the other side of the ball that has to step up.

Clemson’s O has put up points, but it’s been a grind to get there. There’s no appreciable downfield passing game, the running game was just okay until last week, and if it’s possible to score 124 points in three games and be underwhelming, this team has done it.

Hartman and the Demon Deacon offense has to crank up the pressure. Clemson hasn’t needed to come up with a drive that matters so far this year, but …

What’s Going To Happen

It’s Clemson vs Wake Forest. Clemson has won 13 straight in the series and 15 of the last 17. It’s going to take something amazing for Wake Forest to pull this off.

The Clemson defense is about to turn it up a few notches. As is it’s fantastic, but it hasn’t done much to get to the quarterback – that’s about to change.

The offense that found a nice balance over the last two games will pound away, it won’t turn the ball over like the Demon Deacons need – they’ve come up with seven takeaways over the last two games – and after a fun and wild first part of the game, things will settle in.

The Clemson defense will settle in.

Clemson vs Wake Forest Prediction, Line

Clemson 34, Wake Forest 23

Line: Clemson -7, o/u: 55.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Clemson vs Wake Forest Must See Rating (out of 5): 4

