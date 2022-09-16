Clemson vs Louisiana Tech prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17

Clemson vs Louisiana Tech How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 17

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium, Clemson, SC

How To Watch: ACC Network

Record: Clemson (2-0), Louisiana Tech (1-1)

Clemson vs Louisiana Tech Game Preview

Why Louisiana Tech Will Win

Sonny Cumbie’s team has been solid so far offensively.

The Bulldogs might have lost at Missouri, but the passing game came up with 336 yards and three scores. In the win over Stephen F. Austin, the ground attack hit 300 yards.

The defense might have had issues against Mizzou, but it changed up fast with a good day and four takeaways in last week’s win.

The D has to keep forcing mistakes – six takeaways so far – Clemson isn’t controlling the clock, and the downfield passing game still isn’t there. But …

Why Clemson Will Win

The Louisiana Tech run defense isn’t working.

Missouri did whatever it wanted to on the ground, and Stephen F. Austin averaged close to four yards per carry. There might be plays in the backfield, but the sacks aren’t there to bother the Tiger quarterbacks.

Forget about any Bulldog running yards. It might have rolled last week, but it only came up with eight net yards against Missouri – that’s more like what the O is going to be against the better teams.

After a rough day against Georgia Tech – even in a 41-10 win – Clemson wasn’t amazing against Furman, but the ground attack was great, DJ Uiagalelei hit 78% of his throws and was better down the field, and the team looked the part.

The O will be fine, the D will be great, and it’s going to be tough for Louisiana Tech’s lines to hold up.

What’s Going To Happen

Clemson will be playing with a heavy heart with star DT Bryan Bresee going through the pain of losing his sister to cancer this week. Not that a tragedy like that should have any bearing on a silly game, but the entire tone of the day will be more respectful than raucous.

In the game itself, the Clemson defensive front will keep Louisiana Tech from doing much of anything right, Uiagalelei will have another strong day, and the team will keep on winning – even if it’s not always perfect.

Clemson vs Louisiana Tech Prediction, Line

Clemson 44, Lousiana Tech 10

Line: Clemson -33.5, o/u: 53.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Clemson vs Louisiana Tech Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

