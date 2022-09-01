Clemson vs Georgia Tech prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Monday, September 5

Clemson vs Georgia Tech How To Watch

Date: Monday, September 5

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Atlanta, GA

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Clemson (0-0), Georgia Tech (0-0)

Clemson vs Georgia Tech Game Preview

Why Georgia Tech Will Win

The Yellow Jackets gave the Tigers a rough time last year.

They lost 14-8, but the defense was strong, and there were chances to pull off the shocker.

Even with Jahmyr Gibbs off to Alabama, the running backs are good enough to at least give it a shot against the amazing Clemson defensive front. If they can do anything, veteran QB Jeff Sims might be able to do just enough to keep the chains moving.

There won’t be a whole lot of big things happening against the Tiger D, and it’s up to the Tiger O to prove it can do a whole lot more after a rocky season.

The Yellow Jackets have a good enough linebacking corps to hold up against the Clemson ground game, and there’s still a big Prove It factor for QB DJ Uiagalelei and a passing attack that couldn’t move the chains.

The Tiger offense has to start working much, much better, or else …

Why Clemson Will Win

It probably won’t matter. The Clemson defense will clean up any messes the other side makes.

It’s not hyperbole to suggest that the Tiger D – at least the line – will be the best in America after finishing eighth overall. It produced even with a slew of injuries up front.

Georgia Tech doesn’t have a high-powered passing game – even though Sims is just that good – and it’s going to be a grind to generate any points.

Clemson doesn’t have to go off for 45 to win this. As long as DJ Uiagalelei is hitting his third down throws and not turning it over, the other side will take care of the rest.

However …

What’s Going To Happen

The Clemson passing game is going to show up.

You don’t think this bunch is a tad bit peeved after hearing for seven months about how awful things were through the air against everyone but UConn?

It might not be anything amazing quite yet, but there will be plenty of points – along with real, live downfield completions.

The ground attack will be fine, the defensive front won’t allow a thing, and the team will build on the strong end to 2021 with a dominant performance.

Clemson vs Georgia Tech Prediction, Line

Clemson 45, Georgia Tech 10

Line: Clemson -21.5, o/u: 49

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3



Clemson vs Georgia Tech Must See Rating: 2.5

