Clemson vs Furman prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10

Clemson vs Furman How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 10

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium, Clemson, SC

How To Watch: ACC Network

Record: Clemson (1-0), Furman (1-0)

Clemson vs Furman Game Preview

Why Furman Will Win

The Paladins got their fun out of the way in the opener with a 52-0 whacking of North Greenville. The defense got into the scoring act, the quarterbacks were sharp, and now it all has to come together fast against a Clemson team coming off a short week.

Furman has to take advantage of any and every opportunity. It starts with forcing the Tiger offense to continue to try dinking and dunking, holding up against the run is a must, and controlling the clock as much as possible would be nice.

Be patient. This Tiger defense isn’t going to allow much, but a few moments will be there. This offense is good enough to take advantage of the opportunities.

Why Clemson Will Win

The defense will take care of everything. Now the offense has to open it up more.

DJ Uiagalelei wasn’t sharp, but his receivers didn’t give him any semblance of help – there were too many passes that hit the targets in the hands and dropped.

The team ended up winning easily in the 41-10 opener against Georgia Tech, but the defense made sure there weren’t any issues. This is the game for Uiagalelei to silence the critics – at least for a week – or else …

What’s Going To Happen

Cole Klubnik. The announcing team for the Georgia Tech game, and most of social media, couldn’t bench Uiagalelei fast enough for the superstar freshman prospect. Klubnik came in late against the backups, rolled to a quick scoring drive, and now there’s a real controversy.

Both quarterbacks will shine in this, but once again, it’ll be the Clemson defense that’s the star.

Clemson vs Furman Prediction, Line

Clemson 49, Furman 3

Line: Clemson -44.5, o/u: 51.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1

Clemson vs Furman Must See Rating (out of 5): 1.5

