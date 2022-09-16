Cincinnati vs Miami University prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17
Cincinnati vs Miami University How To Watch
Date: Saturday, September 17
Game Time: 12:00 ET
Venue: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OH
How To Watch: ESPNU
Record: Cincinnati (1-1), Miami University (1-1)
Cincinnati vs Miami University Game Preview
Why Miami University Will Win
The RedHawks have the run defense to make this interesting.
The secondary has had its problems, but the run D has allowed just 1.7 yards per carry and 90 yards in all. Stuffing Robert Morris was expected, but it also held down Kentucky.
Cincinnati is getting the passing attack going, but it’s the ground game that took over against Kennesaw State and did a decent job of keeping up against Arkansas.
The Bearcats are struggling defensively on third downs, the 20 penalties are way too many, and they’re not controlling the clock. But …
Why Cincinnati Will Win
The passing game worked great against Arkansas, and Ben Bryant was razor-sharp last week against Kennesaw State.
The Bearcats will try to run, but they’ll have way too much success moving the chains through the air.
Miami University might be doing a good job on the defensive front, but it’s giving up too many completed passes – Kentucky’s Will Levis had no problems.
Combine that with MU’s problems on special team and the lack of a downfield passing game, and …
What’s Going To Happen
The Bearcats will once again take down the rival.
15 straight going back to 2005. That’s what it has been for Cincinnati over Miami University, and it’ll be 16 in a row with a good day from the passing game and a +2 turnover margin to pull away.
Cincinnati vs Miami University Prediction, Line
Cincinnati 38, Miami 14
Line: Cincinnati -22, o/u: 50.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 3
Cincinnati vs Miami University Must See Rating (out of 5): 2
