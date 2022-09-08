Cincinnati vs Kennesaw State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10

Cincinnati vs Kennesaw State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 10

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Nippert Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Cincinnati (0-1), Kennesaw State (0-1)

Cincinnati vs Kennesaw State Game Preview

Why Kennesaw State Will Win

The Owls struggled in the season opener against Samford, but it has a dangerous offense, the downfield passing game is going to push the secondary when it gives it a shot, and the attack should perk up and be better than it was in Week 1.

It wasn’t able to hit the deep passes against the Bulldogs to go along with its normally dangerous running game, but it’s there.

The O is going to press the Bearcats in all phases – it was third in the FCS last season in rushing – and and the UC defense has to gear it up fast after the loss to Arkansas and with the rivalry game with Miami University up next.

Why Cincinnati Will Win

Cincinnati has the defense to hold up.

It was a tough 31-24 loss at Arkansas last week, but the D was able to come up with just enough stops to keep the game alive. The offense wasn’t as sharp or dangerous as it was last season, but the offensive line is still great, new quarterback Ben Bryant was terrific, and the tempo will make a difference.

Kennesaw State has to win the time of possession battle by a large margin, and it probably won’t.

What’s Going To Happen

Cincinnati showed that it’s still for real in the loss to Arkansas. That was a road game against a strong SEC West team – it was a good fight in a tough game.

This week it will all kick in. Kennesaw State is a good FCS team that’s going to hit everyone else hard with its running game, but the season will need another week before it kicks in gear.

Cincinnati vs Kennesaw State Prediction, Line

Cincinnati 44, Kennesaw State 6

Line: Cincinnati -28, o/u: 48.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Cincinnati vs Kennesaw State Must See Rating (out of 5): 1.5

