Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Sunday, September 18

Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers How To Watch

Date: Sunday, September 18

Game Time: 8:20 ET

Venue: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI

How To Watch: NBC

Record: Chicago Bears (1-0), Green Bay Packers (0-1)

Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers Game Preview

Why Chicago Bears Will Win

Did it look like Aaron Rodgers was having a good time against the Minnesota Vikings in the 23-7 loss?

Whine about your wide receivers without saying you don’t like your wide receivers – that’s life for 12 now without Davante Adams.

Minnesota loaded up to stop the run, but it didn’t really work – Green Bay just didn’t hand the ball off. When it did, the offense worked, but 18 carries weren’t enough. The team fell behind because it couldn’t cover Justin Jefferson, the Packer receivers weren’t coming through when they got their chances, and now the pressure is on to make the O go.

Yes, the Chicago win over San Francisco last week was played in a monsoon, but the Bear defense showed up, the secondary should be able to handle the Packer receiving corps that’s missing Allen Lazard, and …

Why Green Bay Packers Will Win

Chicago doesn’t have Justin Jefferson.

The Minnesota receiver ripped up the Packers for 184 yards and two touchdowns, but Chicago’s offense would be happy to get that many total passing yards.

Justin Fields was able to come up with one big throw to Dante Pettis after everything else broke down, and now the Packer pass rush that wasn’t there last week will dial it up against the abysmal Chicago offensive line.

The Bears ran for just 99 yards last week averaging 2.7 yards per carry. That’s going to be the norm.

And yes, Green Bay won’t ignore the running game this week because it won’t be behind. Expect twice as many carries as there were against Minnesota, and expect the combination of Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon to take over right away.

And …

What’s Going To Happen

The Green Bay receivers are going to be fine.

There isn’t an Adams-level player around anymore, but the reigning MVP is going to spread it around, he’ll find a nice groove, and the Packers will come up with a steady-not-spectacular win.

Methodical can work, especially against a Chicago team that’s going to struggle to score. That, and Aaron Rodgers doesn’t lose to the Bears.

Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers Prediction, Line

Green Bay 26, Chicago 13

Line: Green Bay -10, o/u: 41.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers Must See Rating: 3

5: Peyton & Eli

1: Monarch

