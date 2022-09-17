Central Michigan vs Bucknell prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17

Central Michigan vs Bucknell How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 17

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Kelly/Shorts Stadium, Mount Pleasant, MI

How To Watch: ESPN3

Record: Central Michigan (0-2), Bucknell (0-2)

Central Michigan vs Bucknell Game Preview

Why Bucknell Will Win

Central Michigan having problems with Oklahoma State was one thing, but the team couldn’t stop South Alabama in a rough 38-24 home loss.

The Chippewas couldn’t get the O going, the secondary got torched for a second straight game, and now it’s up to the Bison to take advantage of it all.

The Bucknell offensive line has been solid in pass protection, there haven’t been a ton of mistakes, and the defense has been able to keep it close, but …

Why Central Michigan Will Win

Bucknell doesn’t score.

It’s not even that the style runs the clock and is deliberate; the offense just doesn’t work.

There’s no push from the O line – even though it’s good in pass protection – and there’s not enough of a passing attack to help the cause.

Central Michigan should be able to put this away with a few good scoring drives early on, but …

What’s Going To Happen

This has to be an easy win.

After the problems against South Alabama’s passing game, and after giving up over 1,000 yards of total offense in the first two games, coming up with a good day in all phases is a must with road games at Penn State and Toledo coming up next.

Central Michigan vs Bucknell Prediction, Line

Central Michigan 48, Bucknell 6

Line: Central Michigan -39.5, o/u: 56

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Central Michigan vs Bucknell Must See Rating (out of 5): 1.5

