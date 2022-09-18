Carolina Panthers vs New York Giants prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Sunday, September 18

Carolina Panthers vs New York Giants How To Watch

Date: Sunday, September 18

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Carolina Panthers (0-1), New York Giants (1-0)

Carolina Panthers vs New York Giants Game Preview

Why New York Giants Will Win

How did the Giants win that?

They got by Tennessee in a 21-20 thriller. Saquon Barkley was brilliant, Daniel Jones hit 17-of-21 passes, and the defense bottled up Derrick Henry and held firm in the fourth quarter.

Carolina couldn’t get the running game going in its 26-24 loss to Cleveland, Baker Mayfield was under too much pressure, and there wasn’t any hope against the run.

Barkley might not hit 164 yards again this week, but the Giants will be in great shape if they can average over five yards per carry.

Why Carolina Panthers Will Win

As ugly as things got, there were some bright spots against the Browns.

Christian McCaffrey showed a bit of his old pop, Mayfield wasn’t awful, and the secondary didn’t allow much down the field.

The Giants might have pulled off the win at Tennessee, but the offensive line allowed Jones to get popped too easily and coming up with third down conversions was a major problem.

The Panthers have to get McCaffrey the ball in his hands more than 14 times, Mayfield has to be more consistent, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Can the Panthers hold up against Barkley and the running game?

The Giants will hold McCaffrey in check, Mayfield will be under too much pressure, and Jones will be better at moving the chains.

Once again, Carolina will get crushed in the time of possession battle, and once again it’ll lose a tough one late.

Carolina Panthers vs New York Giants Prediction, Line

New York Giants 23, Carolina 20

Line: New York Giants -2, o/u: 42.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Carolina Panthers vs New York Giants Must See Rating: 2.5

