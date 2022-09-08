Cal vs UNLV prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10
Cal vs UNLV How To Watch
Date: Saturday, September 10
Game Time: 4:00 ET
Venue: Memorial Stadium, Berkeley, CA
How To Watch: Pac-12 Now
Record: Cal (1-0), UNLV (1-0)
Cal vs UNLV Game Preview
Why UNLV Will Win
Did the Rebels turn a corner?
It might have only been against Idaho State, but the offense was outstanding, the passing game unstoppable, and the team showed off playmakers.
The Cal defense is a whole lot better than the one the Bengals brought to Vegas, but Doug Brumfield hit 21-of-25 passes, he found the deep plays, and now he has to test it out and keep firing.
Cal was just okay on the ground in the 34-13 win over UC Davis, the offense wasn’t all that sharp – it was down early, and …
Why Cal Will Win
The Bears might not pretty, but they’re going to be effective this season.
Purdue transfer Jack Plummer started out strong against the Aggies, the defense didn’t exactly unleash all it can do – and it was still fine – and UNLV is about to deal with a whole other level of D.
The UC Davis running game worked, but the Rebel offensive line will have a hard time finding room to move, the Bear offense should be able to control the clock for stretches, and Plummer will start pushing the ball downfield a bit more.
That was a timing game. Cal played like a team that needed the warm up, and now …
What’s Going To Happen
Can UNLV really rise up and maintain the same level it showed against Idaho State? No, but it’s a far better team than the 2020 version and won’t be an easy pushover for the Bears.
There’s not going to be anything flashy about Cal, but its style has to work.
It has to get the ground game going a little better than it did against UC Davis, Plummer has to avoid mistakes, and the D has to raise its game a few notches.
All of those things will happen.
Cal vs UNLV Prediction, Line
Cal 34, UNLV 17
Line: UNLV -12.5, o/u: 49.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 3
Cal vs UNLV Must See Rating (out of 5): 2
