BYU vs Wyoming prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 4, Saturday, September 24

BYU vs Wyoming How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 24

Game Time: 10:15 ET

Venue: LaVell Edwards Stadium, Provo, UT

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: BYU (2-1), Wyoming (3-1)

BYU vs Wyoming Game Preview

Why Wyoming Will Win

It’s one of the underappreciated good things in college football so far this year …

Wyoming is good.

It lost a few top players through the transfer portal, the expectations were low to quickly rebound, and all of a sudden it’s 3-1 with a great win over Air Force, a better-than-it-looked-then shootout win over Tulsa, and now the defense that’s been great so far has to prove it can hold up against the Cougars.

Wyoming’s offensive line is playing well, the turnovers have slowed after giving up three in Week 0 to Illinois, and now the team is getting a BYU team that might be slightly down after the loss to Oregon.

However …

Why BYU Will Win

Wyoming isn’t doing anything that special.

It was able to hold up against the Air Force running game, and the offense did what it needed to do over the last few weeks, but it’s going to have a hard time against the Cougar offensive front.

BYU will go Illinois on the Cowboys. The Illini pounded away for 258 yards and three scores and hit the midrange throws to keep things moving. BYU might not have been able to stop Oregon, but Jaren Hall and the passing game were solid.

And …

What’s Going To Happen

After dealing with Baylor and Oregon, running on Wyoming is going to seem easier.

The Cowboys really are better, and they’re not just going to get steamrolled over, but BYU will come up with a good early scoring drive and control the game from there.

As good as Wyoming QB Andrew Peasley has been, he’s not going to get the downfield throws to catch up.

BYU vs Wyoming Prediction, Line

BYU 38, Wyoming 13

Line: BYU -22, o/u: 50

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

BYU vs Wyoming Must See Rating (out of 5): 2.5

