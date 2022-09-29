BYU vs Utah State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 5, Thursday, September 29
BYU vs Utah State How To Watch
Date: Thursday, September 29
Game Time: 8:00 ET
Venue: LaVell Edwards Stadium, Provo, UT
How To Watch: ESPN
Record: BYU (3-1), Utah State (1-3)
– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+
Roundup: Overrated, Underrated, What it all Means
CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections
What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like
Hot Seat Coach Rankings after Week 4
Think, Know, Believe: Football Smack Talk
– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak
BYU vs Utah State Game Preview
Why Utah State Will Win
This is one of those games.
It’s not necessarily a “throw out the records” type of game, but Utah State always tries to bring a little something extra when it gets to deal with the guys from Provo.
It’s been a wee bit of a rough run over the last few weeks – to be nice about it – but there’s enough of a passing game to at least press the Cougar secondary a bit.
The defensive front doesn’t generate a pass rush, but it gets behind the line, the takeaways were there with seven before not getting any in last week’s loss to UNLV, and …
Why BYU Will Win
Yeah, Utah State is having problems.
It starts with the turnovers. The offense has to press with all the problems it’s having getting anything going, and the mistakes follow from there.
The positive: there weren’t any turnovers against Alabama. The negative: there were 12 in the other three games including ten over the last two games.
BYU isn’t taking the ball away, but this is the game to start generating more big things.
The Cougar lines should take over right away, the defense should stuff everything the Aggies want to do on the ground, and …
– Schedules, Previews College | NFL
What’s Going To Happen
Utah State’s secondary is about to get hit hard.
It wasn’t totally awful against Alabama, and it hasn’t been a disaster, but QB Jaren Hall and the BYU passing game have been rolling no matter who’s out there are receiver.
The offense is averaging close to 300 yards per game through the air with ten scores. Utah State has yet to allow anyone to hit 70%. That’s about to change.
BYU vs Utah State Prediction, Line
BYU 44, Utah State 10
Line: BYU -24, o/u: 60
ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5
BYU vs Utah State Must See Rating (out of 5): 2
– Predictions of Every Game
– Bowl Projections | Rankings
– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams