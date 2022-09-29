BYU vs Utah State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 5, Thursday, September 29

BYU vs Utah State How To Watch

Date: Thursday, September 29

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: LaVell Edwards Stadium, Provo, UT

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: BYU (3-1), Utah State (1-3)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

Roundup: Overrated, Underrated, What it all Means

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections

What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like

Hot Seat Coach Rankings after Week 4

Think, Know, Believe: Football Smack Talk

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

BYU vs Utah State Game Preview

Why Utah State Will Win

This is one of those games.

It’s not necessarily a “throw out the records” type of game, but Utah State always tries to bring a little something extra when it gets to deal with the guys from Provo.

It’s been a wee bit of a rough run over the last few weeks – to be nice about it – but there’s enough of a passing game to at least press the Cougar secondary a bit.

The defensive front doesn’t generate a pass rush, but it gets behind the line, the takeaways were there with seven before not getting any in last week’s loss to UNLV, and …

– NFL Expert Picks, Week 4

Why BYU Will Win

Yeah, Utah State is having problems.

It starts with the turnovers. The offense has to press with all the problems it’s having getting anything going, and the mistakes follow from there.

The positive: there weren’t any turnovers against Alabama. The negative: there were 12 in the other three games including ten over the last two games.

BYU isn’t taking the ball away, but this is the game to start generating more big things.

The Cougar lines should take over right away, the defense should stuff everything the Aggies want to do on the ground, and …

– Schedules, Previews College | NFL

What’s Going To Happen

Utah State’s secondary is about to get hit hard.

It wasn’t totally awful against Alabama, and it hasn’t been a disaster, but QB Jaren Hall and the BYU passing game have been rolling no matter who’s out there are receiver.

The offense is averaging close to 300 yards per game through the air with ten scores. Utah State has yet to allow anyone to hit 70%. That’s about to change.

– CFN Expert Picks, Week 5

BYU vs Utah State Prediction, Line

BYU 44, Utah State 10

Line: BYU -24, o/u: 60

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

BYU vs Utah State Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams