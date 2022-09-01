BYU vs USF prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3

BYU vs USF How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 3

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

How To Watch: ESPNU

Record: BYU (0-0), USF (0-0)

BYU vs USF Game Preview

Why BYU Will Win

The offense is beyond loaded with experience and talent.

The skill parts are fine – the deep group of backs and veteran receivers are all there for QB Jaren Hall to work with – but it’s the offensive line that should take over early on.

The USF D finished 123rd in the nation, and the biggest problem was against the run – that’s not going to be fixed immediately.

The Bulls bring a slew of veterans for new coordinator Bob Shoop, but there are question marks at tackle and the line as a whole will need a while. BYU’s front five should have an easy time taking advantage of that as it keeps on blasting away.

But …

Why USF Will Win

USF has the experience on both sides of the ball to be feisty.

The defense might not be there quite yet, but it gets back most of the key starters helped by the 1-2 linebacking punch of Antonio Grier and Dwayne Boyles. The run defense might be a brick wall, but the Bulls will get stops out of those two.

The BYU defense has to generate more of a pass rush and it needs to prove it can hold up better against the run on a regular basis.

If the USF offensive front can get a push early on – it’s one of the team’s better strengths going into the season – the backs should be able to take over and the O can keep the D on the bench.

What’s Going To Happen

USF will be more interesting than BYU might like.

The Bull offense will have enough moments to make this a battle in the heat and humidity – it’s supposed to be in the 90s and raining in Tampa on Saturday – but the BYU lines will take over.

The steady offensive production of the Cougars will take over in the second half.

BYU vs USF Prediction, Line

BYU 37, USF 24

Line: BYU -12, o/u: 58.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

BYU vs USF Must See Rating: 2.5

