BYU vs Oregon prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17

BYU vs Oregon How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 17

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Autzen Stadium, Eugene, OR

How To Watch: FOX

Record: BYU (2-0), Oregon (1-1)

BYU vs Oregon Game Preview

Why BYU Will Win

There’s no special magic to what BYU is doing with its wins over USF and Baylor to start the season. The offensive line is solid, the defensive line has been great, there’s only been one turnover, there aren’t a ton of penalties, and the team just keeps on moving.

The passing attack was sharp against USF, the team got creative against the Bears, and overall the run defense has been able to get the job done.

Long thing short, the team’s infrastructure is so strong that the team is able to overcome a slew of issues and concerns, like injuries at receiver.

Oregon’s defense has a ton of talent, but it’s been bad on third downs – Georgia hit nine of its ten chances – and even in the 70-14 win over Eastern Washington, the D wasn’t a rock.

BYU has to control the clock and needs to maintain its own tempo, but …

Why Oregon Will Win

BYU might be 2-0, and it might have beaten the defending Big 12 champion, but it hasn’t played nearly as well as it should be.

There aren’t enough plays behind the line, the D isn’t generating takeaways, and the offense isn’t taking advantage of all of its opportunities.

Oregon might be struggling defensively on third downs, but the offense got it back against Eastern Washington. The running game wasn’t all that awful against Georgia – the game got out of hand – and now comes the balance.

Baylor wasn’t able to get anything going down the field against the Cougars, and it didn’t have any room to move on the ground. The Oregon O might not be explosive in this, but it should be able to methodically keep things moving.

What’s Going To Happen

To keep hammering this point, both teams are good, but they could and should be playing better.

This will be the Oregon defense stepping up to show just how good it can be.

BYU will come up with the power for the ground game, but it will have to get the downfield passing game going more and it won’t be able to.

This will be a tough, tight fight throughout, but Oregon will finally start to pull away a bit with a power ground game of its own.

It won’t be pretty, and the stats might not be great, but the Ducks will take it.

BYU vs Oregon Prediction, Line

Oregon 27, BYU 23

Line: Oregon -3.5, o/u: 58

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

BYU vs Oregon Must See Rating (out of 5): 4.5

