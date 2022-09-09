Buffalo vs Holy Cross prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10

Buffalo vs Holy Cross How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 10

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: UB Stadium, Buffalo, NY

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Buffalo (0-1), Holy Cross (1-0)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections

CFN Week 2 Expert Picks | Week 2 Schedule

NFL Expert Predictions | NFL Predictions

What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Buffalo vs Holy Cross Game Preview

Why Holy Cross Will Win

The Crusaders had to battle, but they came up with a nice 31-17 win over Merrimack to start the season.

The offense was almost perfectly balanced, controlling the clock wasn’t a problem, and the No. 1 defense in the FCS last year held the Warriors to just 280 yards with two takeaways.

Buffalo has to prove it can consistently move the ball. It struggled to get anything down the field in the 31-10 loss to Maryland, and running on Holy Cross isn’t going to be easy.

– CFN Expert Picks, Week 2

Why Buffalo Will Win

The Bulls have enough good offensive parts to pound away a bit.

Cole Snyder is a decent enough passer to keep the chains moving, the defensive front should get into the backfield better than it did against the Terps, and Holy Cross will be more efficient than explosive.

Buffalo has to beat the Crusaders at their game by grinding out drives. The running game is about to be fair stronger after being held in check for 108 yards.

– Week 2 Schedule, Predictions, Game Preview

What’s Going To Happen

Look out.

Holy Cross has the exact right makeup and style to pull off the upset. Buffalo will grind its way to a win, but it’s going to need to catch a few breaks, the offense has to find something down the field, and getting behind will be a death blow.

It will take a few fourth quarter field goals to pull away, and then a late touchdown will make things easier.

– CFN Week 2 Predictions

Buffalo vs Holy Cross Prediction, Line

Buffalo 34, Holy Cross 24

Line: Buffalo -12, o/u: 51

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Buffalo vs Holy Cross Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams