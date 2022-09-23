Buffalo vs Eastern Michigan prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 4, Saturday, September 24

Buffalo vs Eastern Michigan How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 24

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Rynearson Stadium, Ypsilanti, MI

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: Buffalo (0-3), Eastern Michigan (2-1)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections

CFN Week 4 Expert Picks | Week 4 Schedule

NFL Expert Predictions | NFL Schedule, Picks

What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like

Top 10 Coach Hot Seat List: After Week 3

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Buffalo vs Eastern Michigan Game Preview

Why Buffalo Will Win

The Bulls can’t get the season going, but the offense is getting enough of a passing game to potentially be a problem.

Turnovers did them in against Coastal Carolina, but the four given away were the first mistakes all year. Eastern Michigan’s defense might be coming off a big win over Arizona State, but it’s nothing special against midrange passing games and it’s not doing a ton to take the ball away.

Worst of all, the Eagles are miserable at stopping teams on third down. Buffalo doesn’t set itself up well, but as long as Cole Snyder can hit more than 60% of his passes, the team will be in this.

But …

– CFN Expert Picks, Week 4

Why Eastern Michigan Will Win

There’s no push coming from the UB offensive front.

The ground game struggling, there are too many plays allowed in the backfield, and for all the positives and all the potential, too many drives stall.

Eastern Michigan has hardly been perfect, but as long as it can limit the giveaways – like the five in the loss to Louisiana – and as long as the passing attack can hit a few of the deep passes, everything should work because that opens everything up for …

– 10 Best Predictions Against the Spread

What’s Going To Happen

Samson Evans. The tough junior from just outside of Chicago didn’t get a whole lot of work in the first two games – but he scored twice against Eastern Kentucky – and then he ran 36 times for 258 yards and a score in the stunning 30-21 win over ASU.

The Eastern Michigan offense will be balanced and effective, but can it make sure it keeps the giveaways to a bare minimum? Do that, and the positives from Tempe continue.

– NFL Expert Picks, Week 3

Buffalo vs Eastern Michigan Prediction, Line

Eastern Michigan 34, Buffalo 26

Line: Eastern Michigan -6, o/u: 59

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Buffalo vs Eastern Michigan Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

College coaches all over America this week are raising awareness and research dollars for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a progressive genetic disorder that takes the lives of young men. Fans can donate to Coach To Cure MD online or by texting the word CURE to 501501 to give $25.

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams