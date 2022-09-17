Buffalo vs Coastal Carolina prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17
Buffalo vs Coastal Carolina How To Watch
Date: Saturday, September 17
Game Time: 1:00 ET
Venue: Brooks Stadium, Conway, SC
How To Watch: ESPN+
Record: Buffalo (0-2), Coastal Carolina (2-0)
Buffalo vs Coastal Carolina Game Preview
Why Buffalo Will Win
The Bulls might be struggling to start the season – there are forces against you when when you lose at home to Holy Cross on a Hail Mary – but the passing game worked last week, the team has yet to turn the ball over, and it’s got the makeup to do a whole lot more with the running game.
Coastal Carolina is getting lit up through the air – Army was able to go off on the Chanticleer secondary … ARMY – and it took five takeaways to save the team in a shootout against Gardner-Webb.
Just don’t make a slew of big mistakes, grind the running game, and see what happens.
Why Coastal Carolina Will Win
Coastal Carolina is controlling the clock.
It was able to beat Army at its own game by owning the pace, and Grayson McCall and the passing game were great last week keeping up with Gardner-Webb.
The special teams have been great, the offense is efficient, and overall, the team should be able to dominate the tempo and keep the UB O off the field.
What’s Going To Happen
The Gardner-Webb game was a tad disturbing, but Coastal Carolina will be more balanced this week, the ground game will start working again, and Buffalo will sputter a bit too often to keep it close.
Buffalo vs Coastal Carolina Prediction, Line
Coastal Carolina 38, Buffalo 17
Line: Coastal Carolina -14, o/u: 59.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5
Buffalo vs Coastal Carolina Must See Rating (out of 5): 2
